Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally into FOMC, ECB

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 10:29 AM
26 views
European Central Bank
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro Talking Points:

 

  • The bearish EUR/USD trend that held through the end of May has spent the first half of June working on a pullback.
  • The big question, with FOMC and European Central Bank rate decisions on the docket for the next 24 hours, is whether this pullback can turn into anything more, or whether sellers will show up to defend lower-high resistance to continue the bearish trend that sparked last month.
  • I’ll be re-capping these rate decisions and related themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

EUR/USD trades at a fresh three-week high this morning, just ahead of the FOMC rate decision scheduled for a little later today. Markets are currently expecting no hikes from the Fed for the first time since January of last year. And then tomorrow brings the European Central Bank rate decision, with the wide expectation that the ECB will hike rates yet again in the effort of further tempering inflation in the Eurozone.

There’s been a noticeable shift between these two Central Banks regarding policy tightening. The Fed started hiking rates last March and began to make larger moves in May (50 bps) and then June (75 bps). The Fed continued with three more hikes of 75 bps until going down to 50 bps last December. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank was gearing up their own rate hikes, but didn’t start moving rates until July, with a bump up to a 75 bp hike in September and then again in November.

This highlights the fact that the low in EUR/USD set last September, just a couple of weeks after that first 75 bp hike from the ECB, probably wasn’t by coincidence, as markets were starting to gear up for a shift between these two major Central Banks. The ECB taking a harder line against inflation while the Fed took a step back to read the data from the hikes they’d already done.

That helped to keep EUR/USD bid into 2023 trade, with a major zone of resistance soon coming into play that remains of issue today. This zone runs around the 1.1000 psychological level and there are a few different Fibonacci levels in tight proximity to qualify this as a confluent resistance zone. I had warned of this zone coming back into the picture in late-March, and it held the highs through April and into May.

The low of the move printed on May 31st at 1.0638, which was the same price that held the lows at the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly chart 61423

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Shorter-Term

 

The current pullback began with a stall at support. The 1.0638 level came into play on the final day of May and the first week of June was marked with continued back-and-forth as buyers came into offset the selling pressure. Last Thursday saw a push from buyers to test above the 1.0765 level, which was a prior swing low turned swing high. That move pulled back into last week’s close but buyers have been pushing so far this week and today is showing a stretch from bulls as prices push up to the next level of resistance at 1.0843.

I had talked about this theme in-depth in the webinar yesterday, as well as the article on Monday. And the big question now is how aggressive buyers will remain to be into these two major risk events of FOMC and ECB.

 

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd daily chart 61423Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD: Lines in the Sand

 

At this point we can make the statement that much of 2023 price action has been consolidation if we take a big picture look at the matter. Sure, there have been some short-term trends to work but bulls haven’t been able to do much beyond the 1.1000/1.1100 resistance zone and bears haven’t been able to take control for very long below the 1.0500 handle.

This can, at the very least, offer a barometer for longer-term trend potential. But, as of this writing, we’re sitting very near the half-way point of that range so the big question is whether any shorter-term trends might spark over the next couple days of drivers. And this highlights shorter-term resistance potential at the 1.0930-1.0943 level. If sellers can’t hold highs there, then the bigger picture resistance area above the 1.1000 handle is vulnerable and this could lead into breakout potential beyond the 1.1100 spot. This would likely require a dovish FOMC outlook from the dot plot matrix combined with a very hawkish ECB outing tomorrow.

The 1.0843 level that I discussed in yesterday’s webinar is already in-play and bulls have control of the matter on a short-term basis. Shorter-term support potential exists in the 1.0733-1.0740 area, after which that swing low from 1.0638 comes into play.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

eurusd weekly 2 61423

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: James Stanley Euro EUR/USD US Dollar

Latest market news

Gold Short-term Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Setup- FOMC on Tap
Today 03:51 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Can Shell shares close the gap with US peers?
Today 03:37 PM
Nasdaq outlook: Stocks edge cautiously higher ahead of the Fed
Today 01:10 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:55 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
Today 05:35 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Soft inflation cements Fed-pause bets
Yesterday 10:54 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

Forex trading
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:32 PM
    European Central Bank
    Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Snaps Back Ahead of NFP
    By:
    James Stanley
    June 1, 2023 07:56 PM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Recoils Back Below 140
      By:
      James Stanley
      May 31, 2023 08:13 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        May 30, 2023 07:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.