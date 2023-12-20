Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000

EUR/USD has tested the 1.1000 handle twice over the past month and hasn’t yet been able to leave it behind. But bulls look ready for a third round and there’s some big drivers on the calendar for Friday.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Wednesday 2:17 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro Talking Points:

  • The 1.1000 handle has been a stumbling block for bulls over the past month, holding two separate resistance inflections.
  • The first resistance reaction at 1.1000 led to a pullback down to support at 1.0750, which held for a week as we approached the FOMC rate decision. But after the FOMC and ECB outlay on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, the pair quickly re-tested the 1.1000 handle and was again unable to break through. The resistance reaction from the second test has so far led to another higher-low, begging the question as to whether bulls can force a 1.1000 break by the end of the year.

It was looking bleak for the Euro as we traded through the month of September, but just as last Q4 showed signs of change in the pair, matters began to shift in August and then reversed in November.

Ahead of the FOMC rate decision on November 1st there was even potential for a continued EUR/USD breakdown. The pair made a push down to support of 1.0520 that morning and the door was seemingly open for sellers to push for another test through the 1.0500 handle. But as the statement was released and as the press conference began, the US Dollar began to slide-lower, and this helped to buoy the Euro in the EUR/USD pair. The Friday NFP report that followed that was key, as it allowed for a deeper selloff in the USD and in EUR/USD, this pushed a higher-high – with resistance ultimately showing at the 1.0750 level.

That resistance held for a week, with a falling wedge building in the pair, but it was the November 14th release of CPI data out of the US that extended the bullish theme with price making a fast push up to the 1.1000 handle over the next couple of weeks. And this is where our saga with 1.1000 resistance began.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 122023Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Longer-Term

 

From the weekly chart it becomes clear that there’s been a shift away from the consistent sell-off that held through August and September. And there remains bullish breakout potential as given the persistent push from buyers after that 1.0750 support came into play after previously showing as resistance after the NFP print in early-October.

The bigger question is whether bulls will be able to make much progress over the 1.1000 level which, at this point, remains a question mark. As a case in point of how impactful psychological levels can be, it was the 1.0500 zone that ultimately stalled bears as bulls slowly started to re-enter through the month of October. And then as soon as there was a bullish catalyst for EUR/USD in November, buyers were ready to pounce which is what helped to create that breakout to 1.1000.

Above 1.1000, the next spot of resistance is at 1.1069 followed by 1.1090.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly 122023Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas US Dollar EUR USD Euro

Latest market news

Bitcoin 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Today 01:47 PM
Central Bank 2024 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 10:00 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into 2024: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
December 22, 2023 08:16 PM
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
December 22, 2023 10:26 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
December 22, 2023 01:51 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Price Action Setups into 2024: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
December 22, 2023 08:16 PM
    gold_03
    Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 21, 2023 07:19 PM
      aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
      AUD/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Divergence Emerges
      By:
      David Song
      December 21, 2023 06:20 PM
        canada_02
        USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 21, 2023 05:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.