European FX Handover 25 March 2019

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 25, 2019 8:48 AM

  • According to ITV, UK PM Theresa May will bring a third meaningful vote on Brexit to the floor tomorrow, though several hurdles remain. The pound is nonetheless among the strongest major currencies on the day so far.
  • Germany’s IFO report slightly beat expectations, printing at 99.6 vs. 98.5 expected, though manufacturing activity in the country fell to a 3-year low.
  • The US dollar is among the weakest major currencies, along with the Japanese yen, as the latest COT data showed dollar longs dropped to their lowest level since last July… and that was before last week’s dovish Fed meeting!


