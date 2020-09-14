European industrial production in sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 14, 2020 1:43 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Later this morning, the European Commission will report July industrial production. It will be expected at +4.2% on month, vs +9.1% the previous month. On a yearly basis, it is expected at -8.2%, vs -12.3% in June.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD remains on the upside and stands above its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above horizontal support at 1.1700. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at horizontal resistance and overlap at 1.2150.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: EUR Forex Forex

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

EUR/USD Fails to Test May High as Fed Officials Defend Higher Rates
June 23, 2023 07:52 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
June 23, 2023 07:12 PM
Gold, Bitcoin defensive plays as markets grapple with the growth outlook
June 23, 2023 05:47 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Forecast: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
June 23, 2023 04:12 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
June 23, 2023 01:39 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Risk sentiment falters after a hawkish Powell
June 23, 2023 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Bank notes of different currencies
The history of money: from silver coins to credit cards
By:
Ryan Thaxton
May 18, 2023 03:12 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Board of currencies
        How GDP affects forex trading
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        January 18, 2023 08:44 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.