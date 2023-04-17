Dollar outlook: DXY rebounds from its YTD low

Today 1:51 AM
Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 15.5 points (0.21%) and currently trades at 7,377.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 19.2 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 28,512.62
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 71.85 points (0.35%) and currently trades at 20,510.66
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 148.92 points (1.14%) and currently trades at 13,267.65

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 16 points (0.2%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,887.91
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 7 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,397.75
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 19 points (0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,826.50

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 54 points (0.16%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 6.25 points (0.15%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -1.25 points (-0.01%)

 

20230417futuresFX

 

  • China held their 1-year lending facility rate unchanged, which suggests that tomorrow’s GDP report may not be too soft
  • The BOJ’s new governor, Kazuo Ueda, told the G7 that the central bank intends to keep their interest rates at -0.1%, quashing any hopes that they could tighten policy any time soon
  • New Zealand’s food price index rose by 0.8% m/m, above the 0.4% forecast but below 1.5% previously – which hints towards further pain ahead for Thursday’s quarterly inflation report
  • Italian inflation is scheduled for 08:00 BST, and whilst the final reads were revised lower they remain elevated relative to Spain and Germany and therefore likely to keep the pressure on the ECB to hike by 25 or 50p at their next meeting
  • The New York Empire State Manufacturing is released at 12:30 and expected to soften at a slower pace, but if recent PMI reports are anything to go by then we could be in for a downside surprise
  • BOE member Jon Cunliffe speaks at the Innovate Finance Global Summit at 13:00 BST, although it is unclear whether he’ll discuss monetary policy
  • Charles Schwab release their earnings report ahead of the US market open
  • The US dollar index (DXY) fell for a fifth consecutive week before finding support at the YTD low
  • The FTSE rallied for a sixth day to notch up a fourth consecutive week, although the 7900 held as resistance and is likely to be a pivotal area today

 

US inflation expectations spiked higher

20230417inflationexpectations

The US dollar rallied on Friday thanks to a combination of hawkish comments from the Fed’s Christopher Waller and a surprise lift in inflation expectations. The preliminary read of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey revealed lower consumer sentiment, current conditions and expectations alongside a 0.8% percentage point rise in the 1-year inflation expectations. This is that last thing the Fed wants to see, and that data set coupled with Waller’s comments of ‘high inflation’ and the Fed not having ‘done enough’ to fight it saw Fed Fund Futures price in a 98.4% chance of a 25bp hike in May and push back estimates of their first cut until September.

This helped the US dollar snap a 3-day losing stream and form engulfing candles on gold, USD/JPY, GBP/USD and the US dollar index (and a bearish outside day on EUR/USD).

 

US dollar index (DXY) daily chart:

20230417dxyFX

With no top-tier data from Europe or the US today we could find the daily range smaller than usual. But as we progress through the week we have ZEW, inflation reports for Euro pairs and flash PMI’s for the US and Europe on Friday to get things moving.

The US dollar index remains within a bearish trend on the daily chart, although Friday’s low respected the February low and the monthly S1 pivot as support, before printing a daily bullish engulfing candle.

From here, it is a case of trying to decipher whether we’ve seen an important low and recoup more of last week’s losses, or whether bears will return and retest (and potentially break) the YTD low and head for 100. Over the near-term, trend resistance could act as a pivotal level and risk minor losses for DXY.

 

EUR/NZD daily chart:

20230417eurnzdFX

EUR/NZD remains within a bullish trend on the daily chart and shows the potential to rise to 1.8000. Tuesday’s closed above the 2022 high and nearing 1.078 before pulling back, but formed a base around 1.7500 before reverting higher. A two-bar bullish reversal formed with Friday’s bullish engulfing candle, so from here out buas remains bullish above Thursday’s low and for a rally towards 1.0800, just beneath the October 2020 high.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

20230417calendarGMT1

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

