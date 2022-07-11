EUR/USD 1 cent away from parity

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 11, 2022 6:29 AM
42 views
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Although the EUR/USD bounced off its lows on Friday despite a stronger US jobs report, the currency pair remains heavy as we start the new week. It looks like investors are not taking any chances on shorting the US dollar, with the greenback rising across the board. The USD/JPY, for example, finds itself at a fresh multi-decade high after breaking the 137.00 handle overnight. Will the euro follow the yen in breaking to a new low? A test of parity on the EUR/USD exchange rate by Wednesday is certainly possible as market looks ahead to the publication of US CPI.

Inflation has caused havoc across financial markets, and all the attention will turn to the US on Wednesday as the government releases the June CPI estimate. If annual CPI accelerates to more than 8.8% expected, this will likely trigger fresh gains for the dollar, given there’s been some talk of peak inflation. In May, annual CPI had come in at 8.6%, which marked a sharp acceleration from 8.3% the month before.

In Europe, inflation is not the only thing that is hurting sentiment. As my colleague Fiona Cincotta noted earlier, worries over energy security are also hurting risk sentiment in Europe with Nord Stream 1 closing today for ten days for scheduled repairs. There are worries that Russia will refuse to turn the supply back on, “using the gas supply as a political weapon,” Cincotta added. If that happens, then gas rationing could be the outcome while Germany tries to secure supplies from elsewhere.

The EUR/USD is now just 1 cent or 100 pips away from parity:

EURUSD chart  

 

While a drop to 1.0000 looks very likely, it is possible that we may see some short-side profit-taking ahead of the publication of US CPI on Wednesday. There is thus the possibility that the EUR/USD might be able to hold up around current levels and defy market gravity. A weaker US CPI could delay the potential drop to parity until next Thursday’s European Central Bank rate decision, where Christine Lagarde and her ECB colleagues will hike rates for the first time since 2011.

But the fact that there has been no follow-through despite the hammer candle we saw on Friday, this suggests that price remains under heavy pressure. Friday’s low was around 1.0072. A move below this level looks very likely today, given that there will be some stops resting there from early and trapped longs. As this level is very close to parity, a run on those stops could trigger a sharp continuation to and potentially below parity.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR USD

Latest market news

Dow Jones forecast - Stocks fall as recession fears rise: US Open
Today 01:02 PM
EUR/USD, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:27 AM
Recession fears evident in jobs data, rate hike expectations fall
Yesterday 07:24 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
Yesterday 05:48 PM
Australian Dollar short-term outlook: AUD/USD stalls at resistance
Yesterday 05:30 PM
USD/JPY struggles to trade back above 50-Day SMA ahead of NFP
Yesterday 04:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold nuggets
EUR/USD, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:27 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:30 PM
      Congress building
      S&P 500 forecast - stocks edge higher ahead of data: US Open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:00 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/NZD and Silver Outlook: Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:49 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.