Official data showed that the Eurozone's Retail Sales declined 11.2% on month in March, worse than a decrease of 10.6% expected.

Andsank 15.6% (-10.0% expected).In view of the impact of the, the European Commission said the eurozone's GDP would drop 7.7% in 2020.The euro has failed to post a sustainable rebound against the U.S. dollar.after retreating from a recent high of 1.1019 seen on May 1.In fact, the pair has posted asince then.On anhas located aSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewIt stays at levels around the descending 20-period moving average. which stands below the 50-period one.In case the Bearish Bias persists, the pair would only seekon the downside.