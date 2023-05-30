EUR/USD Forecast: All Eyes on Euro Area CPI, US Jobs Report

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:28 PM
14 views
European Central Bank
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

EUR/USD Outlook

EUR/USD bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.0673) even as the Biden administration takes steps to remove the uncertainty surrounding the US debt ceiling, but key data prints on tap for later this week may sway the exchange rate amid growing speculation for another Federal Reserve rate hike.

EUR/USD Forecast: All Eyes on Euro Area CPI, US Jobs Report

Plans to suspend the US debt ceiling until 2025 appears to have generated a mixed reaction in foreign exchange markets as the Greenback outperforms against commodity bloc currencies, while the Euro bucks the trend as it appreciates against most of its major counterparts.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

Euro Economic Calendar 05302023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if fresh remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will influence foreign exchange markets as the Governing Council no longer provides forward guidance, and market participants may pay increased attention to the Euro-Area Consumer Price Index (CPI) as both the headline and core rate are anticipated to show slowing inflation.

Easing price pressures in Europe may drag on EUR/USD as it encourages the ECB to pause its hiking-cycle, but a stronger-than-expected CPI report may generate a bullish reaction in the Euro as it puts pressure on the Governing Council to pursue a more restrictive policy.

US Economic Calendar 05302023

In turn, EUR/USD may stage a larger rebound ahead of the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it halts a six-day selloff, but ongoing signs of a tight US labor market may prop up the US Dollar as it raises the Federal Reserve’s scope to further combat inflation.

CME FedWatch Tool 05302023

Source: CME

As a result, speculation surrounding Fed policy may continue to evolve as the CME FedWatch Tool now reflects a greater than 60% probability for another 25bp rate hike, and the Greenback may face increased volatility ahead of the FOMC interest rate decision on June 14 as US lawmakers rush to suspend the debt-ceiling.

With that said, key data prints coming out later this week may sway EUR/USD as both the ECB and FOMC continue to combat inflation, but the exchange rate may stage a large rebound going into June as it fails to extend the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 05302023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.0673) to keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 30, and the exchange rate may stage a larger rebound as it no longer reflects bearish price action from last week.
  • At the same time, the RSI may show the bearish momentum abating as it appears to be reversing ahead of oversold territory, and the oscillator may threaten the downward trend from earlier this year as long as EUR/USD holds above the March low (1.0516).
  • Lack of momentum to test 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) may push EUR/USD back towards the 1.0880 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) region as it trades within the yearly range, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.1070 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.1090 (38.2% Fibonacci extension), which coincides with the monthly high (1.1092).
  • However, a break/close below 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) may lead to a test of the March low (1.0516), with the next area of interest coming in around the January low (1.0483).

Additional Resources:

USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Flashes Overbought Signal for First Time in 2023

AUD/USD Breaches March Low to Bring November Low on Radar

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Related tags: EUR/USD CPI US NFP David Song

Latest market news

DAX outlook: Stocks drop on China – Technical Tuesday
Today 04:30 PM
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Bears Charge into Critical Support
Today 03:35 PM
Euro analysis: Is EUR/USD breaking out after the debt ceiling deal?
Today 02:03 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise on debt ceiling deal
Today 01:04 PM
Gold outlook: Metal rebounds as dollar and yields fall
Today 12:30 PM
Dow forecast: Where next for Salesforce stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
Today 09:48 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Chart showing uptrend
Euro analysis: Is EUR/USD breaking out after the debt ceiling deal?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:03 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, DAX Analysis: European Open – 30th May 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:25 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:10 AM
        FOMC meeting preview 02 11 2022 top
        US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Turn Gathers Steam
        By:
        James Stanley
        May 26, 2023 06:15 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.