EUR/USD, GBP/USD Hold Near Resistance Ahead of Euro, UK inflation

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 5:18 PM
30 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Talking points:

  • Both the EUR/USD and GBP/USD pair are holding near key points of resistance with inflation data set to be released from each economy tomorrow morning.
  • While European inflation has fallen as the ECB has lifted rates with tomorrow expected to show at 6.9% for headline CPI, UK CPI remains stubbornly elevated after last month’s 10.4% print, leading to an expectation for a 9.8% read in tomorrow’s release.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

Both the Euro and British Pound remain very near recent highs ahead of tomorrow’s CPI data.  Going first is the UK with data to be released at 2:00 AM ET. The expectation is for core inflation to come in at 6.0% and headline inflation to print at a whopping 9.8%. This would still be lower than last month’s 10.4% print but, well beyond where the Bank of England would like it.

In Europe, there’s a bit of hope for even more softening after the preliminary print earlier in the month came in at 6.9% which sets the expectation for the same at tomorrow’s release, scheduled for 5:00 AM ET.

Last month’s CPI release out of the Eurozone printed at 8.5%, which marked the fourth consecutive decline in that data point. As the European Central Bank became more hawkish in the second half of last year, the single currency has continued to stage a comeback, which I’ll look at in the next chart.

 

Eurozone Headline CPI Since Jan 2020

eurozone cpi 41823 

Chart prepared by James Stanley

 

While four months of lower inflation is an encouraging factor, it’s also less than what’s shown in the US after last month marked the ninth consecutive month of lower headline CPI in the United States. This has allowed for the ECB to remain on the hawkish side of the picture with continued focus on rate hikes to further tamp down inflation. Accordingly, this has kept the single currency bid against the US Dollar, with a large zone of resistance remaining in-play from the 1.0943-1.1033 area on the chart.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly chart 41823Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Shorter-Term

 

EUR/USD set a new fresh yearly high on Friday, with a pullback running through the weekly open. That high came in at the 78.6% retracement of the major move that spanned from February to September of last year, and the 76.4% retracement from that same study is what helped to catch the high back in February, just before a 500+ pip sell-off.

With the more recent resistance test, we haven’t yet seen bulls relent as the series of higher-highs and higher-lows has remained in-play. A breach of last week’s swing low at 1.0831 could begin to change that, however, if we see such a reaction around tomorrow’s CPI data out of Europe.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily chart 41823 bChart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

GBP/USD

 

The inflation picture in the U.K. remains more concerning after last month’s 10.4% print for headline CPI. Tomorrow is expected to come in at 9.8% which would be a bit of relief after UK CPI printed above 10% for six consecutive months, with the last read below that level a 9.9% print that was released in September (for August data).

 

UK Headline CPI Since Jan 2020

UK headline cpi 41823 

Chart prepared by James Stanley

 

GBP/USD similarly set a fresh yearly high on Friday after which a pullback began to show. Support on Monday held above the 1.2350 level that was in-play as support in the prior week. The Tuesday bounce has, so far, held resistance at a prior level of interest at 1.2444, which held two different resistance inflections in December and then January.

The 1.2300 level remains key as this is the 50% retracement of the 2021-2022 major move, and this was resistance in late-March before becoming support in early-April.

 

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart

gbpusd weekly chart 41823Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD EUR USD GBP/USD GBP USD James Stanley

Latest market news

USD/JPY eyes March high as 50-Day SMA establishes positive slope
Yesterday 07:34 PM
Canadian Dollar short-term outlook: USD/CAD bulls emerge at support
Yesterday 07:33 PM
Indices flat, Gold strong, rate hikes baked in, fear index hits new lows
Yesterday 07:18 PM
Gold price buoyed by weakening economy, higher rates, banking stress
Yesterday 06:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise on earnings boost ahead of Netflix
Yesterday 12:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 index analysis: NDX continues to coil in a bullish flag
April 17, 2023 06:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Bank notes of different currencies
Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD trend correction on the horizon
By:
Michael Boutros
April 14, 2023 03:43 PM
    European Central Bank
    Euro price outlook: EUR/USD pulls back from resistance, U.S. CPI on deck
    By:
    James Stanley
    April 10, 2023 03:01 PM
      Euro technical forecast: has EUR/USD topped?
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      April 5, 2023 07:06 PM
        Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD support test at prior resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        March 27, 2023 06:53 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.