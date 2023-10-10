EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:37 AM
0 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD looks to ECB’s Christine Lagarde & Fed speakers

EUR/USD is edging lower, extending losses from yesterday, but it's still holding on to the majority of Friday's rally.

The euro has seen little impact from ECB policymaker and Bank of France president Francois Vileroy’s comments, who said that at this stage further rate hikes are not the right thing to do.

His comments come ahead of a speech by ECB president Christine Lagarde, who will participate in the IMF, World Bank annual meeting. Any references to the economic outlook, inflation, and monetary policy could impact the euro.

The economic calendar is quiet, with just Italian manufacturing production data, which is expected to fall by 0.7% in July.

The data comes after German industrial production fell for a fourth straight month yesterday as poor demand from China, high interest rates, and worker shortages drag on the sector.

German data has been broadly disappointing across the quarter. The eurozone’s largest economy is expected to contract in Q3 and potentially fall into recession in the second half of the year, which would support the ECB’s stance of keeping rates on hold.

Meanwhile, the USD is rising after a choppy previous session yesterday. While the dollar received support from safe-haven flows early yesterday as the conflict in the Middle East ramped up, Fed commentary later saw the USD give up those gains.

Fed speakers hinted that higher treasury yields could mean the US central bank won’t raise interest rates again this year.

Today, attention will remain on developments in Israel that could direct safe haven plays, and will also turn to Federal Reserve speakers later, including Raphael Bostic, Mary Daly, and Christopher Waller. Should the policymakers support the view that the Fed may be at the end of its hiking cycle, the USD could fall.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD rebounded from the 2023 low of 1.0485 but struggled to surpass the 20 sma at 1.06. The pair trades lower supported by 1.0550 and capped by the 20 sma on the upside. While the RSI is out of oversold territory, it remains below 50.

Sellers will be looking for a break below 1.0550 to tackle 1.05 and 1.0485 to create a lower low.

Buyers will need to rise above the 20 sma at 1.06 to test 1.0615, the September 29 high, and 1.0635, the May low, to extend gains and negate the near-term downtrend.

eur/usd forecast chart

Oil steadies as the oil market reassesses the Middle East risk

After solid gains in the previous session of over 4% the oil markets have turned cautious with prices edging lower.

Oil jumped over $3.5 yesterday after Hamas attacked Israel, and clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza into the oil-rich region.

Fighting has continued, and there is still plenty of uncertainty. However, for now, the market seems to accept that oil flows will not be directly affected, with no proof that there will be a meaningful reduction in oil exports.

Furthermore, there has been no evidence so far that Iran is complicit in the attacks, giving oil traders little reason to push prices higher for now.

Meanwhile, concerns over global inflation and stagnating growth in Europe could also limit the upside in oil.

Looking ahead, Fed speak will be in focus. A less hawkish-sounding Fed and a weaker USD could help oil prices.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

After rebounding from last week’s low of 80.70, the price is testing resistance at 84.85, the 50 sma, and the August high. Buyers need to rise above here in order to extend gains towards 86.35, the weekly high and the multi-month rising trendline. Above here, the 20 sma at 88.35 comes into play.

Failure to hold above the 50 sma could see sellers test support at 82.40, the April high, and 81.70, the weekly low ahead of 80.70. A break below here creates a lower low.

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas EUR/USD Oil

Latest market news

USD/JPY, TLT ETF: CPI, bond auctions, Fed make this a huge week for yield sensitive assets
Today 05:56 AM
USD/JPY, DAX analysis: European open – 10/10/2023
Today 04:54 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: Elevated China pessimism becomes Aussie dollar bullish
Today 12:34 AM
Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 10/10/2023
Yesterday 09:51 PM
Oil soars on Israel attack, but no panic on Wall Street
Yesterday 07:09 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Snaps Back From Six-Month Highs
Yesterday 07:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

germany_04
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:16 AM
    jobs_03
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 6, 2023 07:25 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Oil, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 5, 2023 07:27 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 4, 2023 07:32 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.