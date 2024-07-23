EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD pares gains ahead of consumer confidence data. Oil holds steady near a monthly low.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 23, 2024 4:56 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD pares gains ahead of consumer confidence data

  • Eurozone consumer confidence to improve to -13.2 vs -14
  • US politics remain in focus as Kamala Harris gains Democrat support
  • EUR/USD struggles below 1.09

EUR/USD is on the back foot, giving back yesterday's gains and trading below 1.09 in a cautious market mood.  

Signs of fatigue in the latest EUR/USD rally raise questions over whether the pair can easily break the 1.10 level.

Attention is now on eurozone consumer confidence data, which is expected to improve slightly to -13.2, up from -14. The slight improvement in morale comes as the ECB cut interest rates in June by 25 basis points. However, the ECB left rates unchanged in the July meeting and hasn’t committed to another rate.

ECB policymaker De Guindos confirmed that inflation is falling in line with predictions. His comments come after ECB’s Peter Kazimir said yesterday that the market expectation of two rate cuts this year wasn't misplaced.

ECB rate cut expectations are more or less in line with Fed rate cut expectations for this year. After cooling inflation and a more dovish-sounding Fed Powell, the market is fully pricing in two Fed rate cuts this year.

Politics remain in focus as Kamala Harris appears to have the necessary Democratic support to be the official nomination for the Presidential election. The race between Kamala Harris and Trump is expected to be tighter, and as a result, the USD is unwinding some of the Trump trade. The USD has pared some of last week's games, which stemmed from expectations of inflationary policies from Trump.

Today, there is just mid-tier data with home existing home sales data for June and Richmond Fed manufacturing index for July.

After the close, Google parent Alphabet, Tesla, and Visa will be among the top companies reporting second-quarter earnings.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD trades within a rising channel dating back to mid-April. The price recently ran into resistance at the upper band of the rising channel at 1.0940 and has eased lower, consolidating around 1.09.

Buyers will look to rise back above 1.0915, the June high, and 1.0950, the July high, to extend gains towards 1.0980, the March high, and 1.10, the psychological level.

Meanwhile, sellers will need to break below the 200 SMA at 1.08 to negate the near-term uptrend. Below here 1.07, the lower band of the rising channel.

 

eur/usd forecast chart

Oil holds steady near a monthly low

  • China demand concerns weigh on oil prices
  • API inventory data is expected to show a 2.5M barrel draw

Oil prices are holding steady after falling sharply across the previous two sessions amid concerns about plentiful supply and weak demand.

The oil market has broadly ignored the latest developments in the US elections, as neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump are expected to promote policies that would greatly affect oil or gas operations.

Still, oil processes have fallen sharply over the past week due to concerns over demand in China after the GDP growth was weaker than expected, pointing to a weak economic recovery. Yesterday’s PBoC rate cut did nothing to support oil.

Today, the API Institute will release oil inventory data, and crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 2.5 million barrels, while gasoline stocks likely dropped by 500,000 barrels.

Earlier in the week, Morgan Stanley forecasted that the crude oil markets will likely be in surplus next year, which will drag prices toward $70 per barrel.

Seasonal demand is expected to abate in the fourth quarter as market balances return, which could be the same time as OPEC and non-OPEC supply return to growth.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil prices ran into resistance at 84.40 and rebounded lower, breaking below the near-term rising trendline and below 80.00, dropping to support at 77.55. The price has recovered from the low and pushed above the 200 SMA at 79.00.

Sellers will look to break below 77.50 to extend losses towards 75.00 and 72.00.

Should buyers hold above the 200 SMA, a rise towards 80.00 could be on the cards. Above here 84.40 comes back into focus.

 oil FORECAST CHART

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch

Latest market news

US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (NOV 2024)
Today 05:12 PM
S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin
Today 04:34 PM
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Pullbacks
Today 04:25 PM
NFP Preview: Could a Strong Jobs Report Put a December Fed Pause in Play?
Today 03:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after jobs data
Today 02:53 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge
Today 01:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 11:17 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 10:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 3, 2024 09:46 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 2, 2024 11:59 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.