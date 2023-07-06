EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:21 AM
15 views
Jobs
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD looks to US NFP & ECB Lagarde’s speech

  • German industrial output falls, retail sales rise
  • NFP is expected to show 225k jobs created.
  • EURUSD attempts to break out above the falling trendline

EUR/USD hovers around 1.09 amid a weaker USD and as investors look ahead to a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde and US non-farm payroll report.

The hawkish ECB stance helped EUR/USD recover from yesterday’s low despite mixed data from the region. Retail sales stalled for a second straight month at 0% but fell -2.9% YoY. Meanwhile, German factory orders unexpectedly rose.

German data is in focus again today as industrial production unexpectedly fell -0.2% MoM in May after rising 0.3% in April, once again raising concerns over the health of the German economy.

Looking ahead, ECB Christine Lagarde is due to speak. In recent speeches, the ECB President has been clear that the central bank still has more work to do to tame inflation.

However, today’s main focus will be the US non-farm payroll, which is expected to show that 225k jobs were added in June, after 339k in July. Unemployment is expected to tick lower to 3.6%, and wage growth is set to remain solid at 4.3%

The data comes after ADP payrolls smashed forecasts yesterday, up 497k, well above the 228k forecast, and as ISM services PMI also beat expectations.

Strong job growth and solid growth in the dominant services sector could fuel hawkish Fed bets, lifting the USD.

The market is currently pricing in a 90% probability of a 25 bps hike in July.

EUR/USD outlook- technical analysis

EUR/USD found support on the 100 sma at 1.0830 and rebounded high, pushing above the 50 sma and the 3-week falling trendline. Buyers will be looking for a rise above 1.0935, the weekly high, to extend gains towards 1.10 the psychological level and 1.1010 the June 2023.

Meanwhile, sellers will look for a break below 1.0830 to create a lower low, bringing 1.0795, the multi-month rising trend line support, into play.

eur/usd outlook chart

Oil rises after an inventory draw & ahead of US jobs data

  • US oil inventories fall by 1.5 million barrels
  • Will strong jobs data ease recession fears
  • Oil breaks out of descending triangle & above 50 sma

Oil prices are extending gains and are on track for US oil inventories which offset fears of higher US interest rates.

US crude oil inventories fell more than expected on strong refining demand while gasoline inventories also posted a large draw after an increase in driving across the week. Stockpiles fell 1.5 million barrels for the week ending June 30th, against the 983k forecast.

Meanwhile, robust U S data has helped lift the outlook for the US economy and ease recession fears. The US ADP report smashed forecasts with 497k, well above 228k forecasts.

Looking ahead, the US NFP will be in focus. Expectations are for a further 225k jobs to be added. While a robust labour market could ease worries over a downturn in the US, it also raises the possibility that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates higher and for longer.

Later in the session, Baker Hughes rig count data will be in focus.

Oil outlook – technical analyst

Oil breaks out of the descending triangle, rising above the 50 sma and looking towards resistance at 72.70, the mid-June high. This, combined with the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further upside.

A rise above 72.70 exposes the 100 sma at 73.50 ahead of 75.00, the June high.

Meanwhile, support can be seen at 70.35, the confluence of the falling trendline support, and the 20 sma, with a break below here opening the door to 67.00, the June low.

 

oil outlook chart
Related tags: Trade Ideas Two Trades to Watch EUR/USD Oil

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

FTSE 100 Analysis: House prices see biggest drop in 12 years – Top UK stocks
Today 07:17 AM
The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 03:12 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Coiling into NFP
Yesterday 07:49 PM
Strong labor market equals weaker financial markets
Yesterday 05:33 PM
USD/CAD Climbs Above Former Support to Eye 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 05:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
FTSE 100 Analysis: House prices see biggest drop in 12 years – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:17 AM
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:32 PM
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Coiling into NFP
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:49 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.