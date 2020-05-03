



On ahas challenged a, but has not yet closed above that level on a Daily Basis.Therefore, ahas not yet been confirmed.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewOn an, however, EUR/USD is striking against the Lower Bollinger Band calling for acceleration to the downside.The 20-period moving average has just crossed below the 50-period one, holding the intraday outlook as bearish.Trading below thewithin the day, EUR/USD should encounterat 1.0935 and 1.0920.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView