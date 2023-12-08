EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD falls after German inflation and ahead of US jobs data. USD/JPY stabilises after yesterday's slump, US non-farm payroll data up next.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 8, 2023 5:39 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD falls after German inflation ahead of US NFP

  • German inflation falls to 3.2% YoY
  • NFP is expected to rise to 180k
  • EUR/USD falls towards 1.0750 support

EUR/USD is falling. Giving back yesterday's gains and is on track to lose almost 1% across the week which would mark it second straight weekly decline.

The euro is falling on bets that the ECB will be one of the first major central bank to cut interest rates next year. The market is pricing in bets that the ECB could start cutting rates as soon as March next year. Meanwhile economists at Goldman Sachs expect the ECB to cut rates by 25 basis points each meeting from April 2024.

Dovish ECB bets came after eurozone inflation cooled by more than expected to 2.4% YoY in October. Easing inflation was confirmed today in Germany where the final rate for November was 3.2% as inflation fell -0.4%MoM.

Attention now turns to US nonfarm payrolls which are expected to show that 180,000 jobs were added in November, up from 150,000. Meanwhile the unemployment rates expected to hold steady at 3.9%.

Dollar strength across this week despite softer than forecast ADP payrolls and JOLTS job openings suggest that the market will be looking for a significantly weaker reading in order for the US dollar to extend a move lower.

The data comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week where the market will be looking for some form confirmation from the Fed that rate cuts could start next year.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD has fallen below the 200 SMA at 1.0820, which combined with the RSI below 50 keeps sellers hopeful of further losses.

Support is seen at 1.0750 the November 6 high and a break below here opens the door to 1.0710 the lower band of the rising channel.

Buyers will need to rise above the 200 SMA to extend gains towards 1.0850 the November 22 low, before bringing 1.0970 into play.

eur/usd forecast chart

USD/JPY steadies after yesterday’s slump & ahead of US NFP report

  • BoJ hinted to a hawkish pivot
  • US NFP set to rise 180k in November vs 150k in October
  • USD/JPY support at 141.67

USD/JPY is stabilising around the above 144 after falling over 2% in the previous session following the clearest hints yet from the BOJ that a hawkish pivot could be on the cards.

The Bank of Japan has kept interest rates in negative territory whilst other major banks have hiked rates. However the tables could be turning as the market is convinced that the BOJ is looking ready to bring interest rates above 0, whilst other major central banks may be considering rate cuts next year.

After the sharp sell off yesterday traders will be waiting for further clues from the BoJ before extending those declines. The BoJ December meeting is still 10 days away and the market may have gotten ahead of itself, assuming that the pivot is coming this year.

Overnight, Japanese GDP data was revised lower amid signs that inflation could be impacting consumer spending habits.

Now the focus will be on US nonfarm payrolls.

Given the resilience of the US dollar across this week, it will take a significantly weaker than expected figure to see the USD take another leg lower. Meanwhile an upside surprise could see traders rein in expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates by around 125 basis points next year.

The market is expecting the Fed to cut aggressively and for further weakness in US economy but non-farm payroll numbers at these levels he's still some way from confirming those bets.

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

USD/JPY has risen from the 141.50 low yesterday and the long lower wick suggests that there was little appetite at those levels. However, a significantly weaker NFP could fuel the bears and see that level tested again.

Meanwhile, a stronger than forecast NFP could see 145.00 resistance tested, opening the door to 146.50.

usd/jpy forecast chart

 

Related tags: EUR/USD USD JPY Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Post-Fed Selloff Stalls Ahead of August Low
Yesterday 06:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP in focus for BOE and ECB meetings: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
December 14, 2023 04:47 AM
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied volatility rises ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 13, 2023 05:54 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 4, 2023 02:12 AM
        EUR/USD hits major resistance ahead of US inflation: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 30, 2023 04:52 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.