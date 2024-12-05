EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD rises despite the French government's collapse. USD/JPY falls with BoJ rate hike bets in focus & ahead of jobless claims data

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Thursday 6:17 AM
Forex trading
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises despite French government collapse

  • PM Barnier loses a vote of no-confidence, as expected
  • Eurozone retail sales fall -0.5% MoM
  • EUR/USD trades caught between 1.0450 and 1.06

EUR/USD is rising despite the collapse of the French government. French lawmakers passed a no-confidence vote against PM Michel Barnier on Wednesday evening, throwing the country into more political uncertainty and a deeper crisis.

However, both the euro and the French CAC managed to move higher because the collapse of the French government was already priced in. Furthermore, contagion outside of French markets is fairly limited. The risk premium on holding French debt over German debt has risen to its highest level since 2012.

On the data front, eurozone retail sales were weaker than expected, falling -0.5% MoM in October after falling -0.3% in September. The data comes after weak PMI data yesterday showed the eurozone composite PMI fell to a 10-month low.

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points next week, and the markets are also pricing in around 157 basis points worth of easing by the end of next year, significantly more than the level of easing expected from the Federal Reserve.

The US dollar is trading slightly lower versus its major peers after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech yesterday, where he continued support for a slower pace of rate reductions ahead but did nothing to deter from expectations of a December cut.

Attention now turns to US initial jobless claims and comments from fed Barkin.

EUR/USD forecast- technical analysis

After recovering from a low of 1.0330 EUR/USD is consolidating between 1.06 and 1.0450. To extend the bearish trend that has been in place since the end of September, sellers will look to break below 1.0450 to test 1.04 and 1.0330.

Meanwhile, a rise above 1.06 creates a higher high and support the pair towards 1.07

eurusd forecast chart

USD/JPY falls with BoJ rate hike bets in focus & ahead of jobless claims data

  • BoJ chatter & safe haven flows support the yen
  • US eases after post-Powell gains; jobless claims are up next
  • USD/JPY falls towards 150.00

USD/JPY resumed its downtrend after rising in the previous session. It is strengthening as traders assess whether the BoJ will hike interest rates again later this month. Known dove policy maker Nakamura said he wasn't opposed to rate hikes, which has helped to strengthen the currency.

BoJ will announce its rate decision on December 19th, and expectations of a hike have been growing following recent comments from Ueda. However, media reports have raised questions over whether the hike will actually happen.

The yen is also benefiting from concerns surrounding South Korea, where the won continues to trade around a 2 year low following a short-lived martial law decree.

The U.S. dollar gained yesterday, but it's inching lower against its major peers today after Federal Reserve Jerome Powell highlighted the strength of the U.S. economy and signaled support for slower rate reductions. However, a December rate cut is still expected, with the market pricing in a 74% chance of a 25 basis point reduction.

Attention is now on US jobless claims, which come ahead of Friday's non-farm payroll report. Expectations are for 215k jobs added, up from 213k. Non-farm payrolls are expected to show 200,000 jobs were added in November up from just 12,000 in October.

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

After falling from a peak of 156.75, USD/JPY fell below the 200 SMA before finding support at the 100 SMA at 148.65. The recovery failed to rise above 150.8, the 0.5% Fib retracement of the 162 high and 139 low.

Sellers supported by the RSI below 50 will look to extend the bearish trend below 148.65 towards 148.15 the 38.2% level and towards 145.00.

Should buyers retake 150.80 a move towards 153.85 and 157.10 could be on the cards.

usd/jpy forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR/USD USD/JPY

Latest market news

Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 5, 2024 11:17 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 4, 2024 10:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 3, 2024 09:46 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 2, 2024 11:59 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.