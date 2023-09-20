Fed pauses rates, but Nasdaq fell on fears that interest rates will still rise

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 3:53 PM
0 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Nasdaq fell sharply on news that while the Fed will pause rates for now, higher rates are possible. Higher bond yields and the risk of another rate hike this year caused a sell-off in equities and bonds. Oil saw profit-taking. The dollar index rallied on hopes that US rates will rise further.

Bottom-line: risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Fed rate hike pause might not be the peak

The Federal Reserve paused rate hikes, keeping the benchmark rate at 5.25-5.50%, after 11 rate increases to a 22-year high. So much for the good news. Why did market react so negatively? The Fed communicated that another rate hike is likely this year, with only two quarter-point cuts and not four in 2024. Twelve members of the FOMC saw another rate hike this year, while seven members wanted to keep rates unchanged. The Fed signaled that it intends to wait for more data to understand how previous rate hikes are affecting the US economy.

Summarizing guidance from Fed chair Jerome Powell:

  • He is waiting for more certainty that inflation is returning to target levels before lowering interest rates: “We want to see convincing evidence, really, that we have reached the appropriate level,” Powell said. “We've seen progress, and we welcome that – but you know, we need to see more progress before we would be willing to reach that conclusion”
  • The FOMC is prepared to raise rates further “if appropriate,” Powell said. Officials have penciled in another rate hike for before the end of the year, and just two rate cuts in 2024
  • While Powell believes that an economic soft landing was a “plausible outcome,” it isn’t guaranteed and he isn’t willing to sacrifice the lower inflation target to achieve it
  • The main reason why rates might have further to go is stronger economic activity and rapid growth in consumer spending, Powell said, rather than persistent inflation. “Broadly, stronger economic activity means we have to do more with rates,” he said

Risk of higher bond yields to slowing economic growth

Treasury yields spiked higher on the Fed announcement, with yields on 10-year Treasuries setting fresh 16-year highs at 4.35%, and 2-years moving up to 5.10%. Aside from the risks to equity market valuations, which we have discussed here, the debt service costs are a fundamental economic concern.

The increased supply of debt certificates creates a need to increase demand for them at a time when the previous major buyers are reducing their ownership. The primary way to bring supply and demand into balance is to increase the yields on those debt certificates, leading to higher interest rates. This is another way that Congressional spending leads to increased interest rates, providing a drag to the economy, while contributing to inflation.

The Federal Reserve is decreasing its demand for those debt certificates by $1.14 trillion per year as it shrinks its balance sheet to reduce the monetary stimulus injected during the pandemic. Japan and China are the largest foreign holders of US debt certificates, and they are also both reducing their demand.

  • China cut its ownership of US debt certificates by another $13.6 billion in July in the latest data available, bringing its current holdings to 14-year lows after offloading $191.4 billion over the previous 16 months
  • Japan reduced its holdings of US debt certificates by $116.5 billion during the same period

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets fall after Fed rate news

  • Equity markets fell despite the Fed not hiking rates, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 off 1.3% and 0.8%, while the Russell 2000 fell 0.3%
  • Foreign markets were weaker overnight, with the FTSE 100 and DAX up 1.0% and 0.7%, respectively, while the Nikkei 225 was down 0.7%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, spiked up to 14.4

Record high bond yields

  • 2-year and 10-year bonds rose sharply to 5.10% and 4.35% respectively
  • The dollar index reversed earlier weakness, rallying back to an unchanged position on the day at 105.2
  • Versus the dollar, the Yen and Sterling both fell 0.2%, while the Euro was up 0.1%

Oil sees profit taking

  • Crude oil prices were off 1.0% at $90.3 per barrel
  • Spot gold and silver prices were up by 0.1% and 0.7%, respectively, to $1,956 per ounce and $23.6 per ounce
  • Grain and oilseed sector is mixed to higher
  • Wheat prices are mostly weaker as they continue chopping sideways trying to form yet another bottom on the charts
  • Corn and soybean prices are modestly higher on follow-through strength following USDA's lower crop ratings on Monday

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected] 

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
Today 06:23 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Today 03:23 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Face the Fed
Today 02:02 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks inch higher on hopes that peak rates are here
Today 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
Today 12:27 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Bitcoin leadership and record high bond yields ahead of Fed’s rate decision
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 08:10 PM
    Brazil Flag
    USDBRL should reflect interest rate decisions in Brazil, the United States, England and Japan
    By:
    Paul Walton
    September 18, 2023 07:37 PM
      Research
      S&P 500 stalled ahead of Fed meeting, Oil price hits 2-year high
      By:
      Paul Walton
      September 18, 2023 06:57 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold remains range-bound
        By:
        Paul Walton
        September 18, 2023 06:49 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.