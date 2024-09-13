FOMC, BOE and BOJ meetings in focus: The Week Ahead

Next week brings three major central bank meetings, none of which seem to be on the same page policy wise. The Fed are expected to cut by 25bp and potentially set the record straight on another ‘50bp’ cut November, whereas there’s also an outside chance the BOJ may surprise with an interest rate hike given their renewed hawkish narrative. And while the Bank of England are expected to hold rates, a soft set of inflation figures could bring forward bets of a November cut.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 12, 2024 11:29 PM
Federal_reserve
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Next week brings three major central bank meetings, none of which seem to be on the same page policy wise. The Fed are expected to cut by 25bp and potentially set the record straight on another ‘50bp’ cut November, whereas there’s also an outside chance the BOJ may surprise with an interest rate hike given their renewed hawkish narrative. And while the Bank of England are expected to hold rates, a soft set of inflation figures could bring forward bets of a November cut.

 

The Week Ahead: Calendar

20240912weekaheadFX

  

The Week Ahead: Key themes and events

  • FOMC meeting, staff forecasts and press conference
  • Bank of Japan interest rate decision
  • UK inflation, BOE meeting

 

FOMC meeting, staff forecasts and press conference

We finally get to stop talking about a well-telegraphed September rate cut of 25bp. It has been priced in by markets for a few months, and it would do the Fed more damage than good to not cut by 25bp next week.

Besides, the debate has evolved into whether the Fed will cut by 50bp in November. Recent data suggests they won’t, but the Fed should be in a position to define those expectations further via their staff forecasts and press conference next week. My guess is that they’ll take a cautious approach given the tick higher in core CPI and lower unemployment. And as money markets are still veering towards 100bp of cuts by December, it could trigger another round of strength for yields and the US dollar if they scale back expectations to 25bp increments in November and December.

Trader’s watchlist: EURUSD, USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, China A50, Hang Seng

20240913fed

 

Bank of Japan interest rate decision

It has been a turbulent time for markets and BOJ policy. The USD/JPY selloff began picking up its pace in July as weak US data paved the way for a dovish Fed and the BOJ finally began making hawkish noises. Yet market turbulence alongside a yen that likely appreciated too quickly saw the BOJ reverse course, and revert to a dovish tone due to said market turbulence.

This has sent USD/JPY below 142, and within striking distance of its December low. A dovish FOMC meeting coupled with a hawkish BOJ could send it markedly beneath 140. But will the BOJ act next week?

With the Wall Street selloff in the rear-view mirror, the BOJ are back with the hawkish vibes ahead of next week’s meeting. In fact, one hawkish BOJ member this week suggested that the central bank needs to raise rates to 1% by the end of the next fiscal year. With rates at 0.25%, that could indicate two more 25bp hikes by the end of March, assuming the BOJ hike by 25bp next week.

Yet with wholesale inflation missing the mark, it removes some pressure from the BOJ hike in September. ING economists currently back a hike to arrive in December, and market pricing thinks odds of a 25bpo hike are slim. Still, never drop your guard where the BOJ is concerned as a hike could send USD/JPY to fresh cycle lows.

Trader’s watchlist: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, Nikkei

20240913boj

 

UK inflation, BOE meeting

The consensus is for the BOE to hold their interest rate next week, to mark a pause just one meeting after their first cut. All economists polled by Reuters think they’ll hold rates at 5% next week, and Goldman Sachs think they’ll next cut in November. Still, UK inflation data on Wednesday could reshape these expectations if the figures treat everyone to some refreshingly low numbers.

Trader’s watchlist: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100

20240913ukCPI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Week ahead BoJ Japan FOMC BOE Central Bank USD/JPY

Latest market news

USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
Yesterday 09:30 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
Yesterday 08:54 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Week ahead articles

trading floor
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
December 8, 2024 11:51 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, Key US Data, and Key Levels
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 1, 2024 01:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Upside Risk and Wars vs Sunday's OPEC Meeting
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      November 24, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: 4-year Support, G-20 Meeting, Flash PMIs
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        November 17, 2024 01:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.