FOMC minutes More details from the Fed but no more clarity

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 7, 2021 2:45 PM
15 views
federal reserve stamp
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Heading into the release of today’s FOMC minutes, this week’s most important market move was painting a dramatically different outlook between traders and central bankers.

The big drop in the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield, from 1.47% at the end of last week to 1.30% this morning, implies that traders are less concerned with the risk of higher inflation and interest rates, almost the polar opposite of what Fed policymakers appeared to be worried about in last month’s meeting, where they raised their expectations for near-term inflation and interest rates.

As is often the case, the minutes from that fateful June meeting showed a more nuanced, balanced perspective than the official statement could capture.  In the years since announcing its symmetric inflation goal and average inflation target (AIT), the central bank has implied that it would be more “outcome focused” (in other words, explicitly waiting for inflation to rise) than “trajectory focused” (effectively, looking at the trends in inflation and other economic data and projecting what they would do in the future)…but today’s minutes show the tension between those two perspectives nonetheless remains.

Highlights from the minutes follow (emphasis mine):

  • “Although inflation had risen more than anticipated, the increase was seen as largely reflecting temporary factors, and participants expected inflation to decline toward the Committee’s 2 percent longer-run objective.”
  • “Participants generally judged that, as a matter of prudent planning, it was important to be well positioned to reduce the pace of asset purchases, if appropriate, in response to unexpected economic developments, including faster-than-anticipated progress toward the Committee’s goals or the emergence of risks that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals.”
  • “In coming meetings, participants agreed to continue assessing the economy’s progress toward the Committee’s goals and to begin to discuss their plans for adjusting the path and composition of asset purchases. In addition, participants reiterated their intention to provide notice well in advance of an announcement to reduce the pace of purchases.”
  • “Various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings in light of incoming data.”
  • “Participants noted that overall financial conditions remained highly accommodative, in part reflecting the stance of monetary policy, which continued to deliver appropriate support to the economy. Several participants highlighted, however, that low interest rates were contributing to elevated house prices and that valuation pressures in housing markets might pose financial stability risks.”

For those not well-versed in deciphering Fedspeak, the central bank is essentially maintaining the high-level view that inflation is transitory and there is not yet any strong pressure to remove stimulus, but below the surface, some FOMC policymakers are starting to question whether the risks of QE and low interest rates may be starting to outweigh the benefits.

Market Reaction

When it comes to the market reaction, traders are weighing both the additional insight into the Fed’s thought process against recent data, which suggests that we may already be past the peak of inflationary fears. Since the minutes we’re released, we’ve seen the US dollar tick lower, US indices and gold catch a bid, the yield on the 2-year treasury bond hold steady near 0.22%, and WTI crude oil recover off its lows to regain the $72.00 handle.

In essence, traders were hoping for a clearer signal from the FOMC minutes, but considering the ongoing internal tensions at the central bank and the recent downshift in price pressures, they’re left more confused than ever. Looking ahead, next week’s CPI and Retail Sales reports will be the key US data releases to watch for those looking for more insight on the Fed’s normalization plans (which is essentially every trader at this point!).

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: FOMC minutes Fed Powell

Latest market news

S&P 500, EUR/USD analysis: European open – 11/10/2023
Today 04:45 AM
EUR/USD: Corrective rebound put to the test by packed events calendar
Today 01:48 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Fed policy pivot hopes drive rapid rebound
Today 12:01 AM
AUD/USD rises with indices on soft USD, yields: Asian Open – 11/10/2023
Yesterday 09:55 PM
Russell 2000 extends rally on hopes that rates have peaked
Yesterday 09:37 PM
US Dollar Price Action: EUR/USD, Gold, USD/CAD, Rates
Yesterday 07:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC minutes articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Susceptible to Test of April Low
By:
David Song
May 23, 2023 06:00 PM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    How to trade FOMC meetings
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    March 16, 2023 03:41 PM
      Screen showing share price of 22,450
      FOMC Minutes: Inflation is still main risk
      By:
      January 4, 2023 08:32 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        FOMC Minutes show Fed hiking rates at a slower pace
        By:
        November 23, 2022 08:41 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.