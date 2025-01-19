FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?

The upcoming week could kick off with a bang, even though Wall Street will sit Monday out due to Martin Luther King Day. Donald Trump is set to begin his second term as US President on the same day, ensuring a headline-filled start to the trading week.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:00 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Last week saw major European indices reaching record highs, with even the UK’s FTSE 100 joining the rally. In contrast, Wall Street’s benchmarks failed to break into new territory, although they still had a pretty impressive week. China’s markets remained out of favour. The upcoming week could kick off with a bang, even though Wall Street will sit Monday out due to Martin Luther King Day. Donald Trump is set to begin his second term as US President on the same day, ensuring a headline-filled start to the trading week.

 

FTSE 100 analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

What’s Driving Europe’s Rally? 

 

European stocks closed out last week with strong gains, thanks to a combination of supportive factors. Global bond yields plunged after US and UK inflation data came in weaker than expected, easing market concerns. We had some strong earnings results. Meanwhile, robust economic data from China alleviated fears about the health of the world’s second-largest economy, while a ceasefire in Gaza further boosted sentiment. 

 

These tailwinds helped propel FTSE 100 to a new record high. However, with the potential for geopolitical turbulence, the coming week will test whether this rally has staying power. 

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

 

Monday’s Double Feature: Trump Returns and PBOC’s Big Call 

 

Monday could set the tone for the week with two major events: Donald Trump’s inauguration and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announcing its Loan Prime Rates (LPR). 

 

China has struggled with sluggish growth and deflation, but recent stimulus efforts seem to be bearing fruit. GDP growth for Q4 2024 hit 5.4%, its fastest pace in six quarters, with industrial production and retail sales also exceeding expectations. While the PBOC is expected to keep rates steady, given the yuan’s weakness and stock market struggles, a surprise move isn’t entirely off the table. 

 

Trump’s return to the White House could reignite trade tensions, potentially putting pressure on Chinese exports and, by extension, global markets. European stocks, despite their recent resilience, could also feel the heat as the week unfolds. 

 

 

PMI Data: A Key Test for Market Sentiment 

 

Keep an eye on Friday, January 24, when PMI data from across the globe will roll in. For the FTSE analysis, the Eurozone figures will be especially significant. 

 

European growth concerns have weighed on major currencies like the euro and pound, but the weaker currencies have supported the stock markets greatly amid expectations of loser polices in the year ahead. So far, risks of a major recession have been low and for that reason, stocks have neem able to ignore weakness in data. Will that change in the weeks ahead remains to be seen. The PMI data offers an early glimpse into economic health. Since purchasing managers often have the most up-to-date insights on business conditions, their sentiment is closely watched by investors.

 

Should we see any signs of improvement in these figures, it could provide much-needed relief for the euro, easing some of the selling pressure it has faced recently. I would imagine it would take really ugly figures to negatively impact the stock markets.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

 

 

Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Indices Weekly Outlook Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
January 17, 2025 06:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 08:00 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 30, 2024 10:13 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.