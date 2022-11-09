$name

November 9, 2022 6:55 PM
0 views
Research
Related tags: FX Monthly Trade Forex Japanese yen USD JPY EUR USD AUD JPY ZAR JPY CAD JPY GBP/JPY

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/CAD outlook: Stronger US data could put floor under Loonie
Today 04:18 PM
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Grinds at Support- Breakout Pending
Today 02:34 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks point to mild losses as recession worries linger
Today 01:09 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Walgreens Boots stock sinks on weaker outlook
Today 12:15 PM
USD/CNH, AUD/USD, S&P 500 and gold forecast - Technical Tuesday
Today 11:57 AM
Dow Jones forecast: Where next for Nike stock ahead of Q4 earnings?
Today 09:36 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest FX Monthly Trade articles

Research
$name
By:
November 9, 2022 11:55 PM
    Research
    $name
    By:
    November 9, 2022 11:55 PM
      Research
      $name
      By:
      November 9, 2022 11:55 PM
        Research
        $name
        By:
        November 9, 2022 11:55 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.