GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:47 PM
1 views
united_kingdom_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The British pound has looked healthier on the charts, closing below a key support zone on Thursday, signaling the potential for weakness to intensify ahead. And that’s before we even get to deteriorating fundamentals.

GBP/USD looks terrible on the charts

Technically, GBP/USD looks terrible. It’s broken key support at 1.2450 and the 200-day MA, closing at the lowest level since June. Given the significance of this zone, the case for further downside is strong, pointing to a likely test of 1.2300, the intersection of the 50% retracement of the 2021-2022 high-low and the lower bound of the downtrend it’s been stuck in sine July. Below that, there’s not a lot of support until you get to 1.1840, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 high-low. A stop above 1.2450 will help to limit losses should the break prove to be a head fake. RSI is approaching oversold levels, so that’s one indicator to keep an eye on.

GBPUSD Sept 15

Fundamentals add to GBP downside risks

Fundamentally, it’s easy to see why downside risks are growing for the pound. The US economy is looking more than resilient, destroying recession forecast after recession forecast, largely because of ongoing strength in the labour market.

Contrast that to what’s going on in Europe where stagflation risks look to be building. The ECB said it was done hiking rates on Thursday, pointing to the risk the Bank of England does the same next week given similarities in economic conditions to those seen on the continent. It’s like chalk and cheese. The US dollar is a beacon of light in an otherwise gloomy G10 FX forest.

GBP/AUD breaks uptrend in dramatic fashion

The buck is not the only currency GBP is looking vulnerable against. Take the Australian dollar, for example. It’s been the whipping boy of currency markets for months, used as a proxy to express pessimism towards what’s happening in China. But with sentiment and expectations towards China already so low, and with authorities already acting to stabilise economic activity, the directional risks for AUD are now arguably to the upside.

Look at the GBP/AUD daily chart. It’s broken out of the uptrend that began earlier this year when China reopening optimism started to wane. It’s also cut through the 50-day MA like a hot knife through butter, a level it’s respected numerous times in the recent past. Talk about potential downside risks!

Support located above 1.9150 is the first port of call on the downside. Beyond that, the Fib retracement at 1.9000 looms large.

GBPAUD Sept 15

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: GBP USD GBP AUD GBP FX

Latest market news

EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:41 PM
Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
Yesterday 07:37 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Selloff Puts May Low in Focus
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
Yesterday 04:43 PM
Russell 2000, Oil and the Dollar lead markets
Yesterday 04:29 PM
British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Probing Support
Yesterday 04:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Probing Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:20 PM
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 07:18 AM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 13, 2023 11:41 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 13, 2023 07:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.