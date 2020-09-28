GBPUSD bearish crossover

The downside prevails after key moving average crossover: Chart

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 28, 2020 5:25 PM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Monday. On the US economic data front, no major economic data was released.  

On Tuesday, Wholesale Inventories for the August preliminary reading are expected to decline 0.1% on month, compared to -0.3% in the July final reading. Finally, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for September is expected to spike to 90.0 on month, from 84.8 in August.                  

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the AUD, CHF and GBP. In Europe, no major stats were released.

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP.

The GBP/USD jumped 87 pips to 1.2833 in Monday's trading making it the pair with the largest Pip move. Key resistance remains at the 1.2985 level (Green Line). A bearish cross has been confirmed after the 20-day moving average crossed below the 50-day. Look for continued downside towards 1.251 support unless 1.2985 is broke to the upside. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: GBP USD Forex Forex

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Snaps Back as USD Bounce Builds
By:
James Stanley
November 30, 2023 04:30 PM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 2, 2023 03:50 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 21, 2023 12:43 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.