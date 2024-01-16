GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falls as UK wage growth cools. DAX falls in risk-off trade ahead of ZEW economic sentiment data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:45 AM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls was wage growth cools 

  • UK wage growth inc. bonuses to 6.5% from 7.2% 
  • UK unemployment at 4.2% 
  • GBP/USD breaks down the 20 SMA 

GBP/USD is falling for a third straight day amid U.S. dollar strength from safe-haven flows as Trump wins a landslide victory in Iowa and after UK jobs data showed that wage growth cooled by more than expected. 

While the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%, UK wage growth softened across both private and public sectors, with average earnings excluding bonuses easing to 6.6%, but the figure including bonuses was cooler at 6.5%, down from 7.2%. 

Meanwhile, job vacancies dropped by 49,000 in the final quarter of the year as signs of weakness seeped into the labour market. 

However, the has seen investors pull forward Bank of England rate bets slightly. Traders are pricing in around 24 basis points of cuts by the May meeting, which is up very slightly from 22 points before the data, pulling GBP lower. The market is also pricing in almost three cuts by August. 

Inflation UK inflation data is due tomorrow, and retail sales are due Friday. 

Looking ahead to the US session, the manufacturing sector will be in focus as the New York Empire State manufacturing index is expected to increase to -5 in January, up from -14.5, with an improving sector supporting expectations of a soft landing. 

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis 

After failing to rise above 1.28 at the end of last week, the price has fallen lower, breaking below the 20 SMA as it heads towards 1.26, the January low. A break below here creates a lower low and exposes the 200 SMA. 

On the upside, buyers will need a close above the 20 SMA to test resistance at 1.28 and 1.2830, the December high. 

gbp/usd forecast chart

DAX falls in risk off trade ahead of German economic sentiment data 

  • ECB policymakers push back on rate cut bets 
  • Trump wins a landslide in Iowa 
  • ZEW economic sentiment is expected to fall to 12 
  • DAX heads towards 16445 

The DAX is heading for a week open amid a risk of mode in the market after Trump won a convincing victory in Iowa and after ECB policymakers pushed back against deep rate cuts in 2024. 

On the data front, German inflation confirmed a rise to 3.8% in December, up from 3.2% in November. This was the second reading, so the market is moving as the preliminary reading; however, it does support the ECB’s view that the right path toward the 2% target could be long and bumpy. 

ECB governing council member Robert Holzman said on Monday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that there is a possibility of no rate cuts this year as he pushed back against expectations of an April cut. 

Attention now turns to the German ZEW economic sentiment indicator, which is expected to ease to 12, down from 12.8. Falling economic morale could add to recession concerns, notably after German GDP data showed the economy contracted -0.3% in 2023, raising the possibility of a two-year recession. 

Looking ahead to the US session, earnings will continue to roll in. Investors could also look to FOMC member Christopher Waller, who is due to speak. 

DAX forecast – technical analysis 

The DAX has been consolidating below 17000. Failure to rise above 17000, in addition to a break below the 20 SMA and the RSI falling below 50, keeps sellers optimistic of further losses. 

Immediate support can be seen at 16445. A breakdown of this level opens the door to  16300, the 50 SMA, and the 16000 round number. 

Should buyers successfully defend 16445, a recovery would need to retake the 20 SMA at 16670 for a retest of 17000. 

dax forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas Dax

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Slammed to the 200-Day Moving Average
Yesterday 07:31 PM
Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
Yesterday 07:11 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Ignores Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 06:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

germany_01
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 15, 2024 09:35 AM
    united_kingdom_01
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 11, 2024 09:55 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 10, 2024 08:41 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.