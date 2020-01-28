The safe haven dollar has found support amid growing concerns over the spread of China’s deadly coronavirus and the potential economic impact of the outbreak on global growth and trade.With no UK macroeconomic data due today, attention will move to US durable goods orders later today. Expectations are for a rebound in durable goods, increasing 0.9% in December, up from -2.1% decline in November.

Levels to watch:

A move through the 50 sma this morning has triggered further selling. GBP/USD is testing trend line support. A meaningful break through here and through immediate support at the kept $1.30 psychological level could open the door to support at $1.2950 prior to December low of $1.29.

On the upside a move above $1.3050 could negate the current bearish bias, before an attempt on $1.3150, $1.3170 and $1.3212 (Jan 6th high)