GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD holds steady after a mixed jobs report & ahead of US CPI. USD/JPY falls with US CPI in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Tuesday 3:37 AM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD is holding steady after a mixed jobs report & ahead of US CPI 

  • Unemployment held steady at 4.2% 
  • Wage growth cooled by more than expected 
  • GBP/USD holds steady above 200 SMA  

The UK jobs data painted a mixed picture. As expected, unemployment held steady at 4.2%, but wage data missed forecasts. Meanwhile, the claimant count was slightly higher than expected at 16,000, but employment change was also robust at 50,000. 

Average earnings, excluding bonuses, rose 7.3% in the three months; however, they were down from 7.8% and missing forecasts of 7.4%. Meanwhile, average earnings excluding bonuses moved further from the record 8% at 7.2%. The BoE will closely monitor wage growth as it continues its fight against inflation. 

Rate cut expectations for the BoE in 2024 didn't change following the release of the data, and the market is pricing in around 75 basis points of cuts by the end of December 2025. 

The data comes ahead of the BoE rate decision on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold and could push back on rate cut expectations.  

Looking ahead, US CPI data will now be in focus, and hotter-than-expected US inflation could see the pair fall lower. 

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis 

After finding support at 1.25 last week, GBP/USD has risen and is testing resistance at 20 SMA at 1.2570. Bulls will need to clear this level to test the 1.26 round number.  

A move above here brings the rising trendline at 1.2690 into focus ahead of the November high of 1.2730. 

Failure to rise above the 20 SMA could see a retest of support at 1.25 and the 200 SMA at 1.2480. A fall below here could see sellers gain momentum and target 1.2730 

gbp/usd forecast chart

USD/JPY looks to US inflation data 

  • Japan PPI 0.3% YoY vs 0.1% expected 
  • US CPI is forecast to fall to 3.1% YoY in November 
  • USD/JPY fails at trendline resistance 

USD/JPY is falling after two straight days of gains after stronger-than-expected Japan PPI data and amid weaker U.S. dollar ahead of US inflation figures. 

US CPI is expected to cool to 3.1% YoY, down from 3.2% in October; however, core CPI is expected to remain on hold at 4%. However, traders will be wary that inflation could be hotter than expected, given Friday’s stronger-than-forecast non-farm payroll report. 

Today’s CPI will set the scene for Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate decision, where the market is fully pricing in that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged; however, the focus will be on guidance for 2024 and the timing of the first rate cut. 

The market's pricing in a 48% chance of a rate cut in March; this is down from 57% a week earlier following the NFP report. 

However, it's worth noting that financial conditions have loosened since the previous Fed meeting, and policymakers will be conscious that the fight against inflation hasn't yet been won. The Fed will be cautious, not wanting to loosen financial conditions further. 

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis 

USD/JPY failed to rise above the multi-week falling trendline and rebounded lower, combined with the RSI below 50, keeping sellers optimistic of further downside. 

Sellers will look to take out support at 145.00, the June high ahead of 143.90, the early August high, before exposing the 200 SMA at 142.42. 

Buyers need to rise above the falling trendline resistance at 146.5 and yesterday’s high to test 147.50, last week’s high, before bringing 150.00 back into the target. 

usd/jpy forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas USD JPY GBP USD

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Post-Fed Selloff Stalls Ahead of August Low
Yesterday 06:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Oil extraction
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:57 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 15, 2023 10:12 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 14, 2023 08:25 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 13, 2023 10:56 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.