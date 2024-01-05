Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data

Revisions to past NFP data takes shine off headline beat, sending metals higher as the dollar retreats. Gold technical analysis: $2030ish support holds for now, eyes turn to $2075/80 resistance area...

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 5, 2024 9:45 AM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: Revisions to past NFP data takes shine off headline beat
  • Gold technical analysis: $2030ish support holds, eyes turn to $2075/80 resistance area

Market Outlook Gold

 

Gold managed to come sharply off its lows to turn flat at the time of writing. The dollar initially rallied but then sold off as traders reacted to a mixed US jobs report. Is this the start of a new uptrend for gold? We will certainly need to see more price action, but the early signs suggest that the dollar selling may have resumed now that the week’s main data highlight is out of the way. Let’s see whether the ISM services PMI will deliver a surprise later and accelerate the dollar selling.

 

So why did the dollar react negatively to the jobs report?

 

Prior to the release of the December non-farm jobs report, the dollar had been pushing higher as traders trimmed their bets of a March Fed rate cut. Employment indicators released earlier this week were mostly positive, suggesting that today’s jobs report could surprise to the upside.

 

Well, as it turned out, the NFP report did surprise to the upside, causing the dollar to extend its gains in the immediate aftermath of the report.

 

BUT investors soon realised that there were a net 71,000 downward revision in the prior two months of data. If you consider these revisions, then today’s job report is not quite as big a beat as it looks on the headline front. Still, wages remain strong, and this is something that may discourage the Fed from cutting rates sooner rather than later.

All told, it was a mixed report, and given this week’s bidding of the dollar, I wouldn’t be surprised now to see the greenback fall back lower as the report was overall not too strong as it appeared at first glance.

 

NFP prints 216K vs. 170K expected

 

The headline non-farm payrolls report was much stronger compared to expectations. But NFP data for October and November were revised lower by 45K and 26K, respectively. Average Hourly Earnings came in stronger on a month-over-month basis at +0.4% vs +0.3% expected. The YoY rate was 4.1% compared to 3.9% expected.

 

Overall, this was still a strong report. We had indications from pre-NFP leading indicators that today’s report may beat and so it has proven. But those big revisions have taken some shine off an otherwise solid report. The focus will turn to ISM services PMI data later and CPI next week. The ISM services PMI expected to come in roughly unchanged from the previous months 52.7 print.

NFP forex

Gold analysis: technical levels to watch

 

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

Gold is finding support right where you would have expected circa 2030ish, a level which had acted as both support and resistance in the past. If it manages to close today’s session higher, then this could pave the way for further technical buying in the days ahead. Key resistance is seen around $2075 to $2080ish, where the metal had formed major highs in recent years. Above that zone there is nothing significant seen until the December’s peak of $2146. On the downside, the next big level below support near $2030ish is at $2000.

 

 

-- Content created by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Metals NFP

Latest market news

FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:46 AM
Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
Today 05:00 AM
Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
Today 04:29 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:29 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil, gold: Impact of latest geopolitical headlines didn’t last long
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 15, 2024 02:00 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
        gold_08
        Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.