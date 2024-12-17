Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength

The metal’s struggles highlight growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will maintain a more hawkish tone in its upcoming decision. The near-term gold forecast is starting to tilt to the downside ever so slightly.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 7:00 AM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold resumed its decline this morning after a brief recovery on Monday, extending the slide that began late last week. Unlike Bitcoin, which surged to a fresh all-time high above $107K this week, gold has remained stuck in a range. The metal’s struggles highlight growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will maintain a more hawkish tone in its upcoming decision. The near-term gold forecast is starting to tilt to the downside ever so slightly.

 

The US dollar has strengthened, and bond yields are on the rise again, with the US 10-year Treasury yield climbing back to 4.42% this week. Rising yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which offers no yield. Additionally, the crypto rally has diverted attention away from gold as a safe-haven asset, while value stocks have also been under pressure. The Dow has now posted eight straight losing sessions—its longest bearish streak since August 2011—while growth-focused indices like the Nasdaq 100 continue to push higher into unchartered territories. Unless the Fed surprises with dovish signals or China rolls out stronger stimulus measures, gold may remain under pressure in the near term. Today’s US retail sales data release is unlikely to move the needle significantly for gold.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

 

China’s struggles and Lunar New Year implications for gold

 

Could China, the world’s largest gold consumer, provide some support for the metal? Top Chinese leaders have hinted at stronger stimulus to boost consumer demand, as economic data remains weak. Monday’s numbers showed retail sales growth slowed sharply to 3.0% year-over-year, missing expectations of 5.0% and down from 4.8% previously. Industrial production came in line at 5.4%, but fixed asset investment disappointed at 3.3%. Stimulus measures could lift gold, particularly with the Lunar New Year approaching, a period of heightened jewellery demand due to gifting traditions. However, without substantial measures, jewellery demand looks set to be weaker this season, reflecting broader economic uncertainty.

 

Technical gold forecast: Key levels to watch

 

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

From a technical perspective, the gold forecast has not turned outright bearish yet. The metal continues to hold its pattern of higher highs and higher lows, but bullish momentum has faded since peaking at $2790 in late October. Gold’s inability to break key resistance at the $2710-$2725 range last week suggests the short-term bias could be tilting to the downside.

 

Key support levels are now coming into focus. The first major level at $2645, which marked a bullish signal earlier this month, has already been breached today, signalling potential weakness. If buyers fail to step in soon, gold could slide towards $2600 soon, taking out liquidity below the recent low of $2613. The $2600 level aligns with the bullish trend line that has been in place since summer. Below that, the $2580 mark will need to hold to avoid a sharper drop towards $2500.

 

On the upside, the $2710-$2725 range remains a critical resistance zone where gold has faced significant selling pressure. Given recent price action, a shallower recovery towards lower resistance levels may be more likely, before gold stages another attempt at this zone. So, in the meantime, the $2675 level—which marks the low from last Thursday’s bearish engulfing candle—will be a key resistance to watch for any near-term rebounds.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Gold XAU/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
Yesterday 10:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 14, 2024 05:00 PM
      Gold_bar
      A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 12, 2024 10:48 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices
        By:
        David Song
        December 12, 2024 08:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.