Gold Intraday Near 2000 Again What Next

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 18, 2020 10:43 PM
2 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

On Tuesday, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped for a fifth straight session to its lowest level since May 2018. A weak dollar is fueling a rebound in gold price, which has bounced about 3% in the last two trading days. Meanwhile, investors will watch closely the release of Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting minutes due later in the day.


From a technical point of view, spot gold has rebounded sharply after reaching the lower boundary of a bullish channel drawn from March. For the most recent rally, the level at $1,958 might be considered as the nearest support level, with price trending to test the next resistances at $2,029 and $2,075. Alternatively, losing $1,958 would suggest a loss of momentum and may trigger a pull-back to the next support at $1,921.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Snaps from Key Resistance - What's Next?
Yesterday 07:48 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Pending Breakout of Monthly Opening Range
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Battle Lines Defined Post-CPI
Yesterday 04:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Post-FOMC Freefall Searches Support
By:
Michael Boutros
September 21, 2023 03:45 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Battle Lines Drawn
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    September 7, 2023 03:32 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Price Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Searches Support Sub-1900
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      August 22, 2023 02:56 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Sinks Below $1,900 as USD Breakout Runs
        By:
        James Stanley
        August 17, 2023 07:11 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.