Gold Intraday Rebound Thanks to Donald Trump

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 3, 2020 11:34 PM
1 views
Gold nuggets
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Just as gold price was heading downward due to the diminishing coronavirus fears, U.S. President Donald Trump said on a Fox News interview China "made a horrible mistake" which caused the coronavirus pandemic, and "they tried to cover it". Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Trump is considering plans to block a government retirement fund from investing 50 billion dollars in China stock markets.

Some analysts are already pointing out that Trump could attempt to diverge attention to China's fault on coronavirus outbreak, as a 2020 presidential election strategy. If he carries on lighting up tensions between the two nations, gold may be benefited.

From a technical point of view, spot gold is gaining traction as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has broken above a falling wedge pattern, while the RSI has shown a bullish divergence. The level at $1,685 may be considered as the nearest support, and a break above the nearest resistance at $1,706 is likely to trigger a further advance to test the next resistance at $1,714. In an alternative scenario, losing $1,685 might show that gold has lost momentum and the next support at $1,671 could be threatened.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Gold Commodities China Trump

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
July 7, 2023 08:25 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 7, 2023 06:59 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
July 7, 2023 03:48 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold trading
Gold Price Stalls Again at Former Support Zone
By:
David Song
July 5, 2023 06:26 PM
    USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    July 3, 2023 03:47 PM
      Gold Sand
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in Free-Fall – Breakdown Levels
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      June 22, 2023 07:25 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        June 5, 2023 03:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.