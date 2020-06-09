Gold Intraday Upside Potential Likely to be Limited

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 9, 2020 9:18 PM
5 views
Gold trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Spot gold climbed 1.0% on day to $1,715 yesterday, extending its rebound for a second straight session after a surprising growth in U.S. jobs reported last Friday. We stick to our view that gold is due for a deeper price correction in the short term, as the latest jobs report suggested that economic recovery is ongoing.


The U.S. Federal Reserve will release its monetary statement later today, even though it is likely to maintain a cautious view on the economic outlook, the resilience of labour market should be acknowledged.


From a technical point of view, the upside potential for spot gold appears to be limited as shown on the 1-hour chart. Currently, it is trading within a bearish channel drawn from May 18, and is approaching the upper boundary of the channel. Bearish investors might consider $1,730 as the nearest resistance, which is also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline. Below this level, prices are likely to retreat to test the 1st and 2nd support at $1,700 and $1,689 respectively. Alternatively, bullish investors may wait to see a clear break through from $1,730, which would trigger a further rebound to test the next resistances at $1,745 and $1,754.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities Fed FOMC

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:52 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 06:34 PM
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Test June High
Yesterday 05:25 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 03:47 PM
    gold_06
    Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Feel the Heat- Support In View
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    August 1, 2023 03:57 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Price Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Bid the Break
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      July 14, 2023 04:50 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold Price Stalls Again at Former Support Zone
        By:
        David Song
        July 5, 2023 06:26 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.