Gold Loses Shine on Moderating Coronavirus Fears

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 30, 2020 10:33 PM
1 views
Gold trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Spot gold dropped 1.6% to $1,686.5 yesterday, the largest decline in nearly two weeks. Despite gloomy GDP data from the Eurozone and the U.S., the coronavirus crisis appears to be moderating. Following other European countries, U.K. Prime Minster Boris Johnson said he will propose plans to unlock the economy in the coming weeks and declared that his country has passed the coronavirus peak

In the U.S., the number of new coronavirus cases rose just 1.2% on Thursday, the smallest increase in April, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said on a NBC interview he expects the Food and Drug Administration to approve remdesivir, a potential treatment to coronavirus patients, relatively soon.

Form a technical point of view, spot gold extended its bearish run as shown on the 1-hour chart. After a recent decline, it has broken below its previous trading range and has potentially formed a lower-high. Bearish investors might consider $1,700 as the nearest intraday resistance, with potential downside targets at $1,671 and $1,661. In an alternative scenario, a break above $1,700 may trigger a revisit to $1,709 and $1,722 on the upside.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital


Related tags: Gold Commodities

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: House prices see biggest drop in 12 years – Top UK stocks
Today 07:17 AM
The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 03:12 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Coiling into NFP
Yesterday 07:49 PM
Strong labor market equals weaker financial markets
Yesterday 05:33 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold trading
Gold Price Stalls Again at Former Support Zone
By:
David Song
July 5, 2023 06:26 PM
    USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    July 3, 2023 03:47 PM
      Gold Sand
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in Free-Fall – Breakdown Levels
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      June 22, 2023 07:25 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        June 5, 2023 03:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.