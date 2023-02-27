Gold price rebound keeps RSI out of oversold territory

February 27, 2023 3:15 PM
Gold nuggets
Gold Price Outlook

The price of gold attempts to bounce back from a fresh yearly low ($1807) amid a larger-than-expected decline in US Durable Goods Orders, and bullion may stage a larger rebound over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be reversing ahead of oversold territory.

The price of gold carves a series of lower highs and lows after failing to defend the opening range for 2023, and it seems as though the precious metal will no longer track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($1865) as market participants brace for higher US interest rates.

US Economic Calendar 02272023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

However, the update to the US Durable Goods Orders report may limit the Federal Reserve’s scope to implement a more restrictive policy as demand for large-ticket items contract 4.5% in January, and speculation for an imminent change in regime may heighten the appeal of gold as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on track to deliver another 25bp rate hike in March.

Until then, developments coming out of the US may continue to sway the price of gold as the FOMC retains a hawkish forward guidance for monetary policy, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will project a steeper path for US interest rates as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

With that said, recent price action warns of a further decline in bullion as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week, but the price of gold may stage a larger rebound over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be reversing ahead of oversold territory.

Register here for the next Live Economic Coverage event on Tuesday, February 28

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 02272023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; Gold Price on TradingView

  • The price of gold trades to a fresh yearly low ($1807) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week, and failure to hold above $1812 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) may push bullion towards the $1789 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) region as it no longer tracks the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($1865).
  • A move below the 200-Day SMA ($1776) opens up the December low ($1766), but the bearish momentum may abate as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be reversing ahead of oversold territory.
  • The price of gold may attempt to clear the bearish price action as long as it holds above $1812 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), with a break/close above the $1837 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to $1843 (50% Fibonacci retracement) area raising the scope for a move towards $1859 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

