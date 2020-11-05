Gold Rebound on its way

On Thursday, spot gold jumped 2.5% to a more than one-month high, as the ICE Dollar Index dropped for a third straight session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2020 5:04 PM
Gold nuggets
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
On Thursday, spot gold jumped 2.5% to a more than one-month high, as the ICE Dollar Index dropped for a third straight session. Investors expect that even if Joe Biden won the election, a large scale of stimulus package is still needed for the US, which would be negative to the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, investors would focus on the U.S. non-farm payrolls for October due later today, with a growth of 593,000 and unemployment down to 7.6% expected.

From a technical point of view, spot gold's upside momentum remains strong as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has surpassed a bearish trend line drawn from August and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement resistance of the decline started from August's high. The level at $1,917 may be considered as the nearest intraday support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $1,961 and $1,973 respectively.

Market chart demonstrating Gold Rebound On It's Way. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

 
Related tags: USD Gold Commodities NFP

Latest market news

Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Today 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:10 AM
GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 17, 2025 02:38 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 16, 2025 08:07 PM
      US_flag_NYC
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 16, 2025 02:07 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 15, 2025 10:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.