Gold shines bright amid the US Dollar and crypto sell off

November 9, 2022 11:23 AM
121 views
Gold trading

The US Dollar has been moving lower since making a high on September 28th at 114.78.  However, the selloff picked up steam on Friday as speculation made the rounds that China was going to reduce, or even end, its zero-covid policy that it has maintained since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.  China formally denied an end to the zero-covid policy; however, markets were still hopeful, as China did make some reductions to quarantining people who enter the country.  On Friday, the DXY made a daily high of 112.99.  However, by the end of business on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index had made a low print of 109.37, testing the lows of September 20th.

20221109 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In addition, on Tuesday there was turmoil in the crypto markets as crypto exchange FTX ran into liquidity issues and was eventually purchased by rival Binance.  Crypto currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum sold off aggressively, with Bitcoin reaching its lowest levels of 2022.

20221109 btc daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As a result of the crypto selloff, many traders feared contagion may affect other markets, such as stocks. 

The beneficiary of the US Dollar selloff on Friday and the crypto selloff on Tuesday was Gold, as traders parked funds in the safe-haven asset.  Gold had been moving lower in an orderly channel since March, after testing the all-time highs of 2075.11 in August 2020.  The precious metal pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the lows of August 2018 to the highs of August 2020 near 1617.68.  Gold tried to break the support level three separate times since September 28th, failing each time.  The last time price tested that level was Thursday November 3rd, the day before the US Dollar meltdown occurred.  Gold is currently up nearly 100 Dollars since then and is testing the 100 Day Moving Average at 1716.21.

20221109 xauusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The 100 Day Moving Average confluences with the 50% retracement from the highs of August 10th to the lows of November 3rd near 1712.31.  The next level of resistance is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe and horizontal resistance near 1735.  Above there, Gold can move to 1807.91, the highs of August 25th.  However, notice that the RSI in the bottom is in overbought territory and pointing lower.  This is an indication that price may have risen too much over a short amount of time and may be ready for a correction.  First support is at Monday’s highs of 1682.13.  Below there, price can fall to the lows of November 3rd at 1616.71, then the top downward sloping trendline of the recent channel near 1590.

20221109 xauusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Will Gold continue to move higher?  It may depend on the selloff in the US Dollar.  US CPI is due on Thursday.  If it is higher than expected, the USD may go bid and gold could sell off (and vice a vera).  In addition, if we are seeing the demise of cryptocurrencies, traders will be looking for the safe haven of Gold, which will continue to push the precious metal higher.

 


Related tags: Trade Ideas DXY Forex Gold XAU/USD

Latest market news

US Dollar Snaps Back Despite NFP Headline Beat - What's Next?
October 6, 2023 07:28 PM
Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Emerges Ahead of December 2022 Low
October 6, 2023 05:15 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Fizzles
October 6, 2023 03:40 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Snaps Back Despite NFP Headline Beat - What's Next?
By:
James Stanley
October 6, 2023 07:28 PM
    dow_jones_04
    US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Emerges Ahead of December 2022 Low
    By:
    David Song
    October 6, 2023 05:15 PM
      Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Fizzles
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 6, 2023 03:40 PM
        gold_02
        Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 6, 2023 03:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.