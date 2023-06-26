Gold trades in a narrow range, sentiment remains nervous

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 10:09 AM
4 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

This week will be focused on geopolitics and is likely to see some improvement in metals prices but sentiment remains cautious. Gold’s fall from the highs of May 4 was of 7%, while that of silver, always the more volatile metal, was 15% (from May 5 to June 23) to $22.11.  This is a combination of a weakening gold price and an uneasy economic outlook in both the eastern and western hemispheres.  In common with gold, silver has started a tentative recovery from the lows and is once again above the 200-day moving average.

Gold prices have ticked up a little at the start of this week, after last week drifting lower in Dollar and Euro terms, holding steady in Swiss Francs and seeing small gains in Yen.  Financial markets were focused on Jay Powell’s biannual testimony to Congress and the direction of bond yields. Powell clearly implied that there would be another two hikes this year, while Christine Lagarde at the ECB made it clear that, unlike the Fed, the ECB is not contemplating “pausing” as inflation is still too high and has been for too long.  Intertest rate hikes came from the Bank of England, and the Swiss and Norwegian central banks.

China’s absence from markets exacerbated price weakness.  There were five successive days of losses, the sharpest of which was the third one, when gold dropped from $1,957 to $1,930, with the move amplified by technical chart-related issues, with spot crossing below the ten-day and 20-day moving averages at $1,950.  At the start of this week, after testing $1,920, spot is rising to challenge the resistance offered by the ten-day moving average at $1,940.

This weekend’s short-lived Russian “mutiny” exposed fissures in government relations and the press are talking about President Putin’s authority coming under some pressure. This new geopolitical set of headlines has helped to give gold some minor buoyancy. China’s return to the market undoubtedly added some support.  Meanwhile, the latest trade figures from China show that silver exports in the first five months of this year, at 1,627t, were up by 15% year-on-year.  This is most likely to be by-product from the smelting of base metal operations.

Looking ahead we have a large number of economic figures coming from the US, but comparatively few from the EU and China, although the EU does post economic, industrial and services confidence, none of which are expected to be bullish.  US Purchasing Managers’ indices released at the end of last week and were below expectations, with manufacturing at just 46.5 (50 is neutral).  On Tuesday this week we will see durable goods orders, which are forecast to be down month-on-month, while core PCE is released on Friday; this is a parameter to which the Fed pays very close attention and is forecast at 5.0%. On the basis that most expectations are baking in bearish views, any surprise to the upside could put fresh pressure on gold.

Spot gold, technical analysisGold Tech Analysis June 23

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

 

Spot silver, technical analysis

Silver Tech Analysis June 23

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

 

COMEX Managed Money

Last Tuesday saw a slight change of sentiment in the COMEX Managed Money sector, with outright gold longs dropping by just one tonne and a small reduction in outright shorts, leading to a small increase of just four tonnes in the net long position, to 237 tonnes compared with a twelve-month average of 123 tonnes. The silver position was more bearish, with a drop of 270 tonnes (4.3%) in longs and an increase of 171 tonnes (4.1%) in shorts. 

Exchange Traded gold products remain under pressure with 18 of the past 19 days experiencing redemptions, amounting to 31.3 tonnes in total.  This takes overall holdings to 3,449 tonnes (against world mine production of 3,628 tonnes), a fall year-to-date of 23 tonnes, compared with a drop of 110  tonnes for the whole of 2022.   There has been some scattered bargain hunting in silver ETPs,  but in June to date there have been net redemptions of 22 tonnes and year to date the change is a very small drop of 22 tonnes to 23,275 tonnes (world mine production was 25,580 tonnes).

Analysis by Rhona O'Connell, StoneX Head of Market, Analysis, EMEA and Asia Regions. Rhona.O'Conn[email protected] 

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks point to a quiet open after Russian turmoil
Today 01:10 PM
AUD/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week
Today 12:29 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Carnival rally sets high bar ahead of earnings
Today 11:53 AM
Most traded stocks: Has Tesla stock reached its limit?
Today 09:57 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: AB Foods shares rise as it lifts outlook
Today 07:15 AM
DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Gold, Bitcoin defensive plays as markets grapple with the growth outlook
By:
Paul Walton
June 23, 2023 05:47 PM
    Research
    Rate hikes ain’t over, all over the world
    By:
    Paul Walton
    June 22, 2023 11:24 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq falls, Bitcoin rallies
      By:
      Paul Walton
      June 21, 2023 06:53 PM
        Research
        Inverted yield curve hints at recession
        By:
        Paul Walton
        June 20, 2023 05:44 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.