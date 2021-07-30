How the Russell 2000 brushed off events in China to set up a period of outperformance

July 30, 2021 12:30 AM
Close-up of stock market board

A fall of this magnitude in Chinese stocks would have flowed through into other regional capital markets in days gone past. One of my best days of trading ever was pre the GFC while part of the proprietary trading team at Goldman’s in Sydney after a 10% fall in the Shanghai Composite.

At the time, I had a good-sized long position in 3yr SFE bond futures calls that were worth considerably more the next day, benefitting from a flight to safety as global equity markets crumbled due to contagion fears.

This time around, key US equity indices have remained undeterred by this week's events in China, trading at or near to record highs. A reflection of the modern-day realisation that China is still not integrated into global markets.

Notably, this week, the “small cap” Russell 2000 outperformed its bigger brothers, the S&P500 and the Nasdaq. The last time the Russell saw a period of significant outperformance was following Joe Bidens election victory and the arrival of vaccines in November 2020, through until March 2021.

However, since early March, the Russell 2000 has marked time, trading sideways in a range between 2350 and 2100. Potentially the recent bottoming in US yields, which supports small cap value stocks, along with stretched valuations in tech, is ushering in a new period of outperformance for small caps.

>From a technical perspective, charts don’t get much better than the Russell 2000 currently. It appears to have completed a correction from the March 2360 high at the recent 2107 low, just above the 200-day ma.

From here, a test of range highs at 2360 is expected, before a push to fresh all-time highs near 2600, which would then complete an Elliott Wave, five-wave advance from the pandemic low of 966.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 30th of July 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.