Implied volatility rallies ahead of US inflation report

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 13, 2022 1:21 AM
42 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 4.7 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 6,652.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -129.87 points (-0.49%) and currently trades at 26,266.96
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -166.88 points (-1%) and currently trades at 16,534.15
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -124.61 points (-0.98%) and currently trades at 12,581.17

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -14.5 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,811.65
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -15 points (-0.45%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,316.53
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -46 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,126.26

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 21 points (0.07%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -0.5 points (0%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 3 points (0.08%)

 

20221013futuresFX

 

A cautious tone was present across equity markets overnight, with Chinese equities once again taking the lead lower but volatility was on the lower side. The ASX 200 was flat whilst most other indices were in the red across Asia.

Today is clearly all about the US inflation report, where another hot print is expected. Core CPI is expected to rise to 6.5% and match its 40-year high set in June, whilst CPI is expected to soften to 8.1% y/y – thanks to lower energy prices which OPEC are doing their best to support.

With markets fully braced for another hot CPI – which will no doubt prompt a bullish response for the dollar if true, there is little talk of it missing expectations. And that could arguably prompt a more volatile response should it come in slightly softer. And speaking of volatility, implied vols for forex are screaming higher whilst USD/JPY trades within a miniscule range around its 24-year high.

20221013impliedvolsFX

 

There are two tell tale signs that an important event is looming; realised volatility has died a quiet death whilst implied volatility has sprung alive. For all FX majors, 1-day implied volatility is currently higher than 1-week implied volatility, which means options traders estimate volatility over the next 24-hours to be greater than the next five days.

 

Over the past week, 1-day IV has more of less risen by around 50% - whilst IV for USD/JPY has more than doubled. GBP/USD is currently the highest level of anticipated volatility of around 150 pips, but we also need factor in headline risk from the BOE (Bank of England) – who insist they’ll wrap up their emergency QE program tomorrow, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

 

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart

20221013usdjpyFX

USD/JPY remains within a strong uptrend on the 1-hour chart, and trades within a tight consolidation just off its 24-yer high. There’s been little in the way of jawboning from the MOF since prices broke above the previous intervention high, and the BOJ’s Kuroda has once again given a weak yen the thumbs-up – so long as its demise is not too volatile.

A break above 147 confirms a bull-flag breakout and assumes trend continuation toward the 147..65 high – but given the historical significance of this level, it could prompt a shakeout has traders book profits or even fade the move.

 

Should prices move initially lower then bulls could consider dips, but if CPI is to come in softer than expected then bears would likely drive this pair much lower.

 

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20221013calendarBST

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Volatility USD JPY Inflation CPI

Latest market news

USD/JPY Ranges in Ascending Channel After Failing to Test May High
Yesterday 07:16 PM
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
Yesterday 05:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 moves higher as rate hike fears diminish
Yesterday 05:22 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
Yesterday 04:39 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge Halted at Support
Yesterday 04:00 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
Yesterday 03:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:39 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 03:02 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:42 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones outlook: Stocks mixed after jobless claims jump
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 12:56 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.