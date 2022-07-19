Index in focus: Nasdaq 100 bullish positioning lowest since May

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 19, 2022 10:37 AM
50 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Following a nearly -30% decline in the first half of the year, its worst start to a year ever, the NASDAQ 100 (US Tech 100) index has at least stabilized in the 11,000s this month. That fragile calm will be put to the test over the next couple of weeks as the heavily-weighted Big Tech stocks report earnings in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the fundamental data dump, it’s worthwhile to revisit the index’s outlook from a sentiment and technical perspective:

Nasdaq 100 traders are growing less bullish

According to our internal data, traders on our retail platforms (FOREX.com and City Index) are now less bullish on the Nasdaq 100 than they’ve been at any point since May, with “only” about 67% of open positions on the long side. Despite the ongoing bearish trend, this figure had risen as high as 88% long around the start of the month.

While it may “feel” good to be surrounded by people who agree with you, most experienced traders believe that the strongest signals from positioning data are contrarian; in other words, an extremely lopsided long position can signal a market that is more prone to falling (i.e. if “everyone” has already bought, then there is no one left to buy) whereas excessive bearish positioning could be a sign that the market may rally. In that light, our traders’ relatively pessimistic positioning in the Nasdaq 100 may be a signal that the index is poised for a potential counter-trend rally. That said, traders are still net long on balance, so its not necessary a sign of a long-term bottom.

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, Nasdaq 100 bulls have stopped the index’s downward slide over the last week. As the chart below shows, the index has put in a series of “higher lows” since testing 11,000 in mid-June, but prices have yet to break above the confluence of previous resistance and the 50-day EMA at 12,200:

fxndx10007192022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Notably, the index’s RSI indicator is forming a similar pattern as price itself; astute traders will be monitoring the indicator for a breakout that could lead or confirm the breakout in price itself.

Ultimately, the Nasdaq 100’s near-term performance will hinge on how investors interpret the Big Tech earnings season, starting with Netflix’s highly-anticipated report this afternoon. That said, the balance of the positioning, technical, and fundamental forces still suggest the index is in a bear market, and traders are likely to fade any near-term rallies at least until prices can break durably above 13,000.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Indices Nasdaq Market Sentiment Technical Analysis

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
Today 01:02 AM
Gold Analysis: Asian Open – 24th July 2023
Yesterday 11:02 PM
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 08:59 AM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Resistance Hits, Brings Pullback - What's Next?
July 21, 2023 11:37 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 21, 2023 09:28 PM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_04
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 21, 2023 01:01 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 20, 2023 01:04 PM
        Congress building
        NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Tesla, Netflix earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 19, 2023 12:59 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.