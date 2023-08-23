Iron ore rally faces its next big test

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:01 AM
1 views
Research
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Iron ore futures, along with other bulk commodities, have been charging higher recently, a performance in stark contrast to other asset classes in China that have been under considerable selling pressure. Given iron ore is a key steel input, and the largest of steel demand in China is the property sector, buoyancy in futures suggests additional support for China’s industrial sector may arrive in the not-too-distant future.

Even though nothing has been confirmed, there’s been no shortage of traders willing to front-run a potential large-scale stimulus package. The daily chart below shows the swift turnaround in sentiment perfectly.

iron ore daily chart. Source: City Index

The rally has left iron ore at an interesting juncture, running into a resistance zone that previously acted as support. It’s not had success around this level, trying and failing constantly to break higher over the past two months. And when it has momentarily enjoyed success, sellers have been quick to hammer it back down again. The battle between the bulls and bears around this zone suggests near-term price action may be influential in determining the longer-term trajectory.

Should iron ore successfully break above the zone and close there, it opens the door to a potential run higher to the next resistance zone beginning around ¥870. Beyond that level, a test of the highs struck earlier this year may beckon.

If the rally fails, minor support at ¥760 seems the first port of call before a more significant support zone beginning at ¥745. Should that fail to hold, a decline towards ¥660 beckons.

For the ample uncertainties that exist – potential stimulus, concern regarding property developers and the impact that may have on demand during what is a traditionally strong period – the price action is not complex when it comes to iron ore.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Iron Ore China Commodities ASX

Latest market news

EUR/USD shaken, EUR/GBP to hit YTD low? European open – 23/08/2023
Today 04:55 AM
AUD/USD: reversal risk builds ahead of Jackson Hole
Today 01:16 AM
Gold withstands USD strength (but for how long?): Asian Open – 23/08/23
Yesterday 11:19 PM
US Dollar Price Action Webinar: EUR/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, SPX
Yesterday 07:29 PM
Bank credit downgrades hits Banks in the S&P 500 and Russell 2000
Yesterday 06:08 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: Will USD/JPY Break its Short-Term Range?
Yesterday 04:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Iron Ore articles

downtrend chart
EUR/USD shaken, EUR/GBP to hit YTD low? European open – 23/08/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:55 AM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD: reversal risk builds ahead of Jackson Hole
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:16 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold withstands USD strength (but for how long?): Asian Open – 23/08/23
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:19 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        US Dollar Price Action Webinar: EUR/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, SPX
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:29 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.