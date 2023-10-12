Israeli Shekel Technical Analysis: USD/ILS Breakout to Seven-Year Highs

Israeli Shekel Talking Points:

USD/ILS has held a bullish trend since early 2022 trade and there was an ascending triangle showing on the daily chart ahead of this week’s open.

That breakout filled in after trading began for the week and with the prospect of continued geopolitical risk, there could be a continued case for strength in the pair. The big question at this point is whether bulls can drive through the 4.000 handle, which looms overhead and hasn’t been tested since 2015.

USD/ILS continues to show strength after the breakout to begin the week, and the pair remains very near the fresh seven-year highs that were established after the weekly open. Given the backdrop with geopolitical risk flaring ahead of that move, it was a volatile open for pair. Last week, USD/ILS closed at at the 3.8865 level. But after the open, price made a fast leap up to a current high of 3.9842.

That breakout was initially faded, and the entire move was retraced ahead of the European open. Bulls returned and made a fast push back up to 3.9600, and strength has continued to show in waves ever since, even with price remaining inside of the range that was established during the weekly open breakout.

Below, I’m looking at the four-hour chart to highlight this volatility, along with the fact that it may remain in-place given that prices are still putting in rather large movements following the breakout and snap back moves that showed to start this week’s trade.

USD/ILS Four-Hour Price Chart

Taking a step back to the daily chart and we can put this recent breakout into scope. As mentioned on Monday, there was an ascending triangle building in the pair ahead of last week’s close, and there was even an increasing frequency of resistance tests, indicating that bulls may have been getting more aggressive ahead of a possible breakout move.

But now that the breakout has taken hold the question is one of continuation and we can see prices making a tepid move back towards those prior highs around the 3.9842 level.

This could be a challenging spot to chase price, but this backdrop can also highlight support structure that could be usable for bulls looking to take on exposure to the theme. There are a few recent support levels of note, with the 3.9466 level showing as an ‘s1’ support. Below that, there’s a swing at 3.9320 and that’s followed by a zone running between 3.9040-3.9124. If bulls can’t hold price above that zone, the breakout will start taking on a tone of failure as that was a big zone for support to come into play on Monday, after the dust had started to settle from the initial breakout move.

Resistance, however, is another story that I’ll address on the next chart.

USD/ILS Daily Price Chart

USD/ILS Longer-Term Resistance

For resistance we’re going to need to draw out to the monthly chart as USD/ILS has already set a seven-year high, and locating possible resistance is going to require looking at some considerable scope on the matter.

The psychological level at the 4.000 handle seems important here. It had held resistance back in 2015 and since falling below in April of that year we have not seen another test there for the pair. When the USD/ILS breakout took hold to start this week’s trade, it stalled before the 4.0000 handle came into the picture and that can remain an issue if we do see breakout continuation themes.

If the 4.000 handle does come into play, the question remains as to whether bulls can drive through that as we can see from that prior instance in 2015, there was some considerable grind over a five-month period before sellers finally prevailed. When bulls attempted to force a pullback in early-2016 trade, sellers remained aggressive, and did not allow another test of the 4.0000 handle before taking over and driving the pair down to fresh lows.

This could be a difficult spot for bulls if it comes into play, even with the continued show of bullish price behavior following that breakout to begin the week. And of course, given the drivers behind this theme, there could remain a very volatile showing in USD/ILS depending on which drivers appear in what seems to be a very fluid situation.

USD/ILS Monthly Price Chart

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist