Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY

Yen, USD/JPY Talking Points:

Yen-strength has shown in the aftermath of the FOMC rate decision, helping to drive USD/JPY back to a support test at prior resistance around the 135.00 handle.

Tomorrow brings a widely awaited ECB rate decision and the EUR/JPY pair has just begun to pullback below the 150 level. GBP/JPY has put in a test of resistance around the 170.00 psychological level around today’s FOMC rate decision, keeping the door opened for continued volatility there, as well.

I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register .

We’re in the middle of some massive headline items, with the FOMC rate decision now in the rearview and the next anticipated risk event coming from Europe tomorrow morning. The European Central Bank has long been expected to hike at tomorrow’s meeting and this could be either 25 or 50 basis points. The ECB suspended forward guidance last year and this keeps the market guessing, but perhaps more important than the move itself is what’s alluded to for future rate moves out of the bank.

Of late the ECB has talked a hawkish game. The bank is still contending with high levels of inflation, reiterated again this week with Core CPI printing at 5.6%. There was a small sense of relief, however, as this is the first month since July of last year that Core CPI has actually moved-lower. This could be illustrating the impact of the ECB’s rate hikes although it would still be very early-stage and 5.6% is still well-above the bank’s 2% target.

Eurozone Core CPI Since January 2021

Chart prepared by James Stanley

EUR/JPY

This hawkishness from the ECB that’s helped to drive strength into the single currency was on full display last week after the Bank of Japan rate decision. As Yen-weakness was priced-in aggressively to go along with that Euro strength, EUR/JPY flew up to a fresh 14-year high, trading above the 150 level for the first time since October of 2008.

I looked into the setup yesterday, highlighting the outside bar that had built on the daily chart. As noted, a push below the 149.78 and 150 levels could begin to open the door for a pullback, and that’s so far happened today through the FOMC rate decision. The big question now is whether sellers can continue to push fresh lower-lows to go along with the recent build of lower-highs.

The next spot of support potential on the chart is derived from prior resistance around the 148.61 level, after which 146.40 comes into the picture.

EUR/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

USD/JPY

As looked at yesterday US rates heading lower helped to drive Yen-strength and in USD/JPY, that move has continued. Price has re-engaged with a key level at 135.00, which was a spot of prior resistance. The question now is whether buyers can hold the higher-low. There’s short-term resistance at 136.67, after which 137.67 comes back into the picture.

On the support side of the pair, a breach of 135.00 exposes prior supports at 133.76 and 133.09.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

GBP/JPY

GBP/JPY is similarly pulling back from a fresh high, although the move here produced a fresh seven-year high as opposed to the 14-year high in EUR/JPY. In GBP/JPY, price perched slightly above the October 2022 swing high before stalling and then reversing. Yesterday’s daily chart finished as an outside bar and for today, there’s been continuation with prices dipping back-below the big figure at 170.00.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

From the four-hour chart below, we can see price attempting to push back below the 170.00 level with a quick breach earlier on the day, followed by a pullback with another show of resistance. This leaves near-term trends a bit more unsettled, but it does highlight a deeper spot of support potential around the 168 handle that could become of interest. On the resistance side, above 170 is another level of interest around 171.11 which, if in-play as resistance, could highlight a possible lower-high in the pair.

GBP/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/JPY on Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist