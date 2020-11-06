Joe Biden Presidency Almost a Certainty US Dollar Levels to Watch EURUSD USDJPY AUDUSD

November 6, 2020 6:24 AM
5 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

As reports are now suggesting that Pennsylvania and Georgia have flipped from Trump-leading to Biden-leading, it’s becoming more and more apparent that Joe Biden will win the Presidential Election.  With the US Dollar tanking over the last few days, perhaps there may be a ‘But the rumor, Sell the fact” play or just plain profit taking ahead of the weekend in USD pairs.  Some levels to watch are below:

EUR/USD

On a 60-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has broken out of a symmetrical triangle and is testing the October 21st highs near 1.1880.  A close above would clear the way for a move up to the September 1st  highs at 1.2010.  Support is now at the downward sloping trendline (red line) from the September 1st highs near 1.1872 and the trendline from the short-term symmetrical triangle near 1.1825.  Note that the RSI is diverging from price,  so a pullback may be coming shortly.

Market chart of U.S Dollar Levels To Watch EUR/USD following Biden. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/JPY

As we discussed yesterday, some of the Yen pairs may have been ready for a bounce. USD/JPY has held the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of October 29th to the election night highs near 103.25.  After a false breakdown below the downward sloping trendline (red line) from May, price busted higher out of a very short-term channel and tested a downward sloping trendline from October 21st.  That level, 103.71, now acts as resistance.  Above there are the previous lows from October 29th near 104, then horizontal resistance near 104.20.  Support is at the day’s lows of 103.17, but the pair can fall quickly from there towards 102 and the March lows near 101.18.

Market chart of U.S Dollar Levels To Watch USD/JPY following Biden. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

AUD/USD

After testing resistance near .7275, AUD/USD pulled back into the resistance area (now support) as the RSI was diverging from price.  However, now that the RSI is back in neutral territory, it looks like the pair may be ready for another run higher out of a flag pattern.   A strong stock market is good for commodity currencies, so if stocks hold up, so should the Aussie (and Kiwi, which is in breakout territory).  The target for the flag pattern is .7390, near the August 31st  highs at .7410.  It must close above the flag and horizontal near .7285 on a 60-minute timeframe before it can move to target. If price falls below the  .7250 support zone, next support is .7225, then horizontal support near .7150.

Market chart of U.S Dollar Levels To Watch AUD/USD following Biden. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

US Dollar pairs may still see some volatility ahead as the election winner is announced and results are contested.  Watch the mentioned levels in the short-term for possible areas to “take action”.


Related tags: USD US Election Forex

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 10th July 2023
Today 10:31 PM
The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 07:08 AM
USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
July 7, 2023 08:25 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 7, 2023 06:59 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
By:
James Stanley
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
    Congress building
    SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 6, 2023 01:10 PM
      USA flag
      US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Key Resistance, PMI, NFP on Deck
      By:
      James Stanley
      July 5, 2023 08:23 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 5, 2023 12:39 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.