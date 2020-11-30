London Fix Sends US Dollar Higher DXY EURUSD USDCAD

November 30, 2020 2:21 PM
9 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Heading into the 11:00am EST London fix, the DXY reversed and moved higher as central banks, pension funds and hedge funds took advantage of the low price to cover short US Dollar positions for month-end.  If price closes the day between 91.75 and 92.00, it will form a beautiful hanging man on a daily timeframe right at support.  However, although a one day reversal candle can indicate a short-term direction change, it does not necessary indicate a new trend. 

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Should the DXY hold resistance, price will continue with the longer-term trend and move lower. 

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/USD peaked today just 7 pips shy of the September 1st  highs near 1.2011.  Bears sold into the resistance as the US Dollar went bid.  However, bulls are buying near support near 1.1950.  The quick selloff also allowed for the RSI to unwind back into neutral territory.  Watch for more support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the November 23rd lows to today’s highs near 1.1927 and then the 50% retracement near 1.1900.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/CAD can be looked at in much of the same way as EUR/USD.  The bid in the USD into month-end also caused USD/CAD TO rally.  Sellers were sitting near 1.3000 looking to take advantage of the bounce to previous highs and the psychological round number resistance.  The bounce also gave time for the RSI to unwind back into neutral territory.  Watch for resistance back at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of November 13th to today's lows, near 1.3021 and then the 50% retracement level near 1.3050.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Many of the US Dollar pairs look similar to the EUR/USD and USD/CAD.  Watch for traders to take advantage of the US Dollar bounce to possibly add to positions, while looking for the longer-term move lower to continue.


Related tags: DXY Forex EUR USD

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
September 22, 2023 09:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Continues to Bounce Along 50-Day SMA
September 22, 2023 07:20 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
September 22, 2023 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
September 22, 2023 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Box Breakout Building at Support
September 22, 2023 02:44 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

USA flag
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Eight-Week Rally Eyes 2023 High
By:
Michael Boutros
September 8, 2023 04:15 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold withstands USD strength (but for how long?): Asian Open – 23/08/23
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 22, 2023 11:19 PM
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 18, 2023 04:16 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 17, 2023 11:22 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.