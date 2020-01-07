Market Brief: A Ballistic Start To A U-Turn Ending

FX Brief:

Price Action:

Equities Brief:

Key Asian stock markets are still trading in red with Middle East’s geopolitical risk on the radar screen after Iran has launched her first “physical” retaliation attacks towards U.S. via missiles strikes on Iraq bases.

The major benchmark Asian stock indices have recovered most of their respective early Asian session losses after U.S. President Trump’s tweet that has stated “all is well” for the two damaged U.S. military bases in Iraq after the attack by Iran”. Trump will make an official statement later today, around the start of the U.S. session.

South Korea’s Kospi 200 has remained quite resilient among the pack where it has so far slipped by only -0.17% supported by a rally of 2.5% on Samsung Electronics, the biggest component stock in the Kospi 200.

The current upbeat performance on the share price of Samsung Electronics has been reinforced by a more upbeat Q4 2019 earnings guidance where operating profit is likely to fall at a milder pace;7.1 trillion won versus a forecast of 6.4 trillion won based on analysts’ consensus. Samsung Electronics will report its Q4 2019 earnings on 29 Jan 2020.

Price Acton (derived from CFD indices):

US SP 500: Mini V-shaped reversal after an intraday below 3195 (ascending trendline from 03 Oct 2019 low & Fibonacci retracement cluster) in today’s early Asian session (printed a current intraday low of 3181) and formed an impending daily “Hammer” candlestick at this juncture. Too early in the session for call for a clear-cut recovery, the V-shaped rebound from 3181 has now reached 61.8% retracement of recent slide from 07 Jan high to today, 08 Jan current Asian session low of 3181 which is at 3226 below the 07 Jan swing high area of 3250.

Mini V-shaped reversal after an intraday below 3195 (ascending trendline from 03 Oct 2019 low & Fibonacci retracement cluster) in today’s early Asian session (printed a current intraday low of 3181) and formed an impending daily “Hammer” candlestick at this juncture. Too early in the session for call for a clear-cut recovery, the V-shaped rebound from 3181 has now reached 61.8% retracement of recent slide from 07 Jan high to today, 08 Jan current Asian session low of 3181 which is at 3226 below the 07 Jan swing high area of 3250. Japan 225: Managed to recover almost the entire loss earlier this morning after it hit an intraday low of 22944 in today’s Asian session. However, price action of the Index is still within a minor descending channel in place since 27 Dec 2019 high with the channel resistance coming in at 23500. No clear signs of a recovery yet.

Managed to recover almost the entire loss earlier this morning after it hit an intraday low of 22944 in today’s Asian session. However, price action of the Index is still within a minor descending channel in place since 27 Dec 2019 high with the channel resistance coming in at 23500. No clear signs of a recovery yet. Hong Kong 50: The current rebound from today’s Asian session current intraday low of 27825 has covered the gapped down seen at the start of today’s opening session with the gap resistance at 28220. It has formed an impending hourly “Doji” candlestick pattern which represents hesitation from the bulls to push prices higher. A break with an hourly close below 27900 opens up scope for a further potential slide towards 27200/100 support next.

The current rebound from today’s Asian session current intraday low of 27825 has covered the gapped down seen at the start of today’s opening session with the gap resistance at 28220. It has formed an impending hourly “Doji” candlestick pattern which represents hesitation from the bulls to push prices higher. A break with an hourly close below 27900 opens up scope for a further potential slide towards 27200/100 support next. Australia 200: Continued to churn within a medium-term range configuration in place since 29 Nov 2019. Minor support now rests at 6740 with resistance remains at 6890; the top of the medium-term range configuration.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.