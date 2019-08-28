Market Brief BoJos Parliamentary Prorogation Punctures Pound

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 28, 2019 3:58 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX: The US dollar was the strongest major currency on the day, and the British pound was the weakest after PM Boris Johnson successfully prorogued Parliament for five weeks until mid-October. That said, GBP/USD merely retraced yesterday’s rally and remains down only slightly on the week so far.
  • Italy’s PM Conte was granted a mandate to form a new government with the 5-Star Movement, sidestepping (for now) the need for another election. The euro hardly reacted to the news.
  • See why Sweden’s krone is approaching all-time lows against the US dollar.
  • Commodities: Gold ticked lower while oil tacked on nearly 2% after a massive drawdown in US inventories.
  • Cryptoassets saw strong selling pressure today, with Ethereum dropping to 8% to its lowest level since May near $170.

  • US indices saw sub-1% gains across the board, partially driven by month-end rebalancing after a rough August.
  • Energy (XLE) was the strongest sector while Utilities (XLU) went from first yesterday to worst today.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Prods for Support
Yesterday 06:59 PM
AUD/USD Breaches March Low to Bring November Low on Radar
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 rebounds even as US debt is put on negative watch
Yesterday 05:21 PM
Dow forecast: Debt limit impasse and bear trend continue
Yesterday 04:36 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
Yesterday 03:37 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Rips into Make-or-Break Resistance
Yesterday 03:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:37 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    EUR/USD forecast: Sentiment sours ahead of FOMC minutes
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 24, 2023 12:42 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 24, 2023 03:17 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        EUR/USD Analysis: Debt ceiling negotiations set to resume, PMIs up next
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 23, 2023 04:51 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.