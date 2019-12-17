Market Brief GBP Walloped as NoDeal Brexit Fears Return

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 17, 2019 4:04 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • US data: US Industrial Production (Nov) came in at +1.1%, above expectations of a 0.8% rise. US Housing Starts (Nov) also beat expectations at 1.365M annualized vs. 1.345M expected. The JOLTS report showed a higher-than-expected 7.267M job openings.
  • The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate of Q4 growth rose to 2.3% as a result of recent solid data out of the US. The next report comes out on Friday.
  • FX: The British pound was by far the weakest major currency as PM Boris Johnson put a no-deal Brexit back on the table. GBP/USD has now retraced its entire election surge from last week to trade back near 1.31.
  • The New Zealand dollar also fell after the biweekly GDT auction showed prices of dairy products, a key export, fell -5.1%. The Swiss franc was the strongest major currency on the day.
  • Commodities: Oil gained 1% on the day while gold was essentially flat.
 
  • US indices closed modestly higher on the day. European indices closed mixed, with the UK FTSE 100 flat, while bourses in Germany and France fell. Italy’s FTSE MIB bucked the trend to close the day higher.
  • Financials (XLF) were the strongest major sector today; REITs (XLRE) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Netflix (NFLX) gained 4% after revealing strong growth data in overseas economies
    • UK healthcare provider NMC Health (NMC) dumped -32% as noted short seller Muddy Waters Research revealed a bearish position in the stock.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Pre-FOMC Price Action: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
Today 07:21 PM
Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
Today 06:51 PM
Gold Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Today 06:05 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
Today 05:03 PM
Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
Today 04:22 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: Fed Countdown- USD Battle Lines Drawn
Today 04:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Lagarde likely to opt for "higher for longer" narrative
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 25th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:46 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 09:49 PM
        EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:04 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.