Markets 4x4: What caught our eye during Asian trade

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:56 AM
china_09
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Welcome to the inaugural edition of ‘Markets 4x4: What caught our eye during Asian trade, a post delivered daily by 4pm in Sydney detailing four macro themes from the Asian session that caught our eye.

Here’s what you need to know for Monday, October 23.

Weekend geopolitical hedges unwound

With no major escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas over the weekend, hedges against downside in riskier asset classes were unwound in Asian trade. Gold and crude were off smalls while US stock futures, US Treasury yields and dollar were up smalls, although none were particularly convincing when it comes to their longevity. As anyone who was involved last Monday will note, risk squeezes don’t typically last long in risk-fuelled environments such as these. Nor are gold and crude likely to remain pressured for too long in the absence of an unlikely positive resolution in the near-term to the conflict in Gaza.

Industrial metals flashing red

There’s been some rare optimism towards China’s economic trajectory thanks to last week’s GDP and monthly indicator beats, sending Citi’s China economic surprise index into positive territory for the first time since June. But that looks to be driven by the data meeting extremely low expectations rather than delivering a compelling signal that activity in the world’s second-largest economy is improving meaningfully. 

But don’t take my word for it; just have a glance at the industrial metals complex today to get the real sense as to what’s going on. Bullish iron ore and coking coal trades have been taken out the woodshed and chopped to smithereens, leading a broad push lower across most industrial commodities. Until China’s property sector woes are resolved, it’s hard to get excited about the prospects for activity, earnings or the outlook for the Chinese yuan.

US equity rally faces stern test

With four of the ‘Magnificent 7’ releasing third quarter earnings reports and the Fed’s preferred underlying inflation gauge out Friday, you get the sense this week could easily set the tone for the S&P 500 over the remainder of the year. Technically, the index looks vulnerable to further downside on the charts having broken channel support and 200-day moving average last week. With analyst expectations for earnings juiced by unproven artificial intelligence hype, any disappointment could see the index unravel given big tech remains one of the few financial assets yet to fully adjust to the starkly different interest rate environment. The near-term performance will prove crucial for US equities over the longer-term, you’d think.

No news is good news for bond market

There was so much Fed speak last week you’d be excused for thinking the committee had been expanded ten-fold. It was ridiculous watching FOMC members rush to provide as much information on anything before the start of their enforced blackout, resulting in what ended up being a muddled message for markets. But with the blackout now enforced, few major US data releases scheduled until the end of the week and no major Treasury auctions to speak off, I wonder whether the path of least resistance for yields may be lower in the near-term given stretched short positioning in futures.

Market of the day: AUD/USD

It’s going to be a big week for the AUD with Australia’s Q3 consumer price inflation report out Wednesday, surrounded either side by appearances from RBA governor Michele Bullock. Fundamentally, with concern about the global economic outlook bubbling away, interest rate differentials are one of the few positives left going for the Aussie right now.

Right now, a full 25 basis point rate hike is priced into the AUD overnight index swap curve by May with a move as soon as November deemed around 30%. But even with a full hiked factored in, market-based inflation expectations have hit the highest level since the early stages of the RBA’s tightening cycle last year, hinting traders want to see even more tightening priced in to feel confident inflationary forces are anchored.

For AUD/USD, without a hot underlying inflation figure or highly unlikely near-term improvement in the global macroeconomic backdrop, risks appear to remain biased lower right now. While RSI suggests downside is ebbing, having been rejected at downtrend resistance and 50-day MA on multiple occasions since September, the technicals suggest AUD/USD remains a sell-on-rallies play. On the topside, .6365 and .6520 are the horizontal resistance levels to watch.

aud Oct 23

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Equities FX Bonds Commodities

Latest market news

S&P 500: Key moment for US stocks as tech earnings, PCE inflation, technical setup collide
Today 01:41 AM
EUR/USD, gold, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/JPY, WTI crude oil: Israel-Hamas conflict, inflation reports to set the tone
Yesterday 11:13 PM
Gold rose 10pct in 10 days, ASX 200 clings to support: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:35 PM
FTSE 100, DAX Analysis: European Indices Limp to a Losing Week
October 20, 2023 08:15 PM
Nasdaq Nears Support, SPX Threatens Break After Treasury Yields Spike
October 20, 2023 07:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

china_09
Markets 4x4: What caught our eye during Asian trade
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:56 AM
    Day trader looking at trading screens
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Australia’s jobs report takes on greater significance for the RBA rate outlook
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 18, 2023 10:23 PM
      china_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
      AUD/USD: Monthly indicators in China’s ‘data dump’ to dictate direction
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 17, 2023 11:58 PM
        Chart showing uptrend
        AUD/USD: Pops higher on RBA minutes scattered with hawkish tinges
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 17, 2023 01:08 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.