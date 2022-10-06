Mexico CPI due out tomorrow, but does it matter?

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
October 6, 2022 12:20 PM
28 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Mexico will be one of the first countries to release its September CPI data on Friday.  Expectations are for a print of 8.75% YoY vs 8.7% YoY prior. This would be the highest inflation reading since December 2000.  In addition, the Core CPI rate for September is expected to increase to 8.34% YoY vs 8.05% YoY for August.  This would also be the highest level since 2000.  However, does it matter to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) what the print is?  Banxico has been hiking rates at the same pace as the Fed since the beginning of the summer.  In June, July, and August, the Fed hiked 75bps.  At the Banxico meetings in June, August, and September, the board also hiked by 75bps each time to bring the current benchmark policy rate to 9.25%, its highest level since 2005.  The FOMC meets again on November 2nd , and it currently expected to hike rates by another 75bps.  If that is the case, will the latest CPI reading matter to Banxico when it meets again on November 10th, or will the central bank just continue to match the Fed and hike by the same amount?

On a weekly timeframe, USD/MXN has been moving lower in a descending triangle since making pandemic highs in April 2020 near 25.7836.  Notice that the lows have been consistent around the same level between 19.5510 and 19.7005.  During 2022, USD/MXN has tested the top, downward sloping trendline of the triangle, only to be rejected each time with a long upper wick poking through the trendline.

20221006 usdmxn weekly

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, USD/MXN has been oscillating around the 20.0000 level since mid-August.  Interestingly, with the US Dollar moving higher over the summer, the USD/MXN has not participated in the move. The pair is stalled at the long-term downward sloping trendline near 20.0670.  If the pair moves higher, the next resistance level is the spike high from September 28th at 20.5904, then additional spike highs at 20.8282 and 21.0541.  However, if the pair moves lower towards the bottom zone of support, the first level of support is at the September 12th lows at 19.7530, then the spike lows from May 20th at 19.4136. If price breaks below there, the next level is a confluence of support at the lows from February 2020 and the bottom trendline of the near-term channel at 18.5235.

20221006 usdmxn daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Mexico releases its CPI data for September tomorrow.  But will it matter?  Banxico has been hiking rates at the same pace as the Fed since the beginning of summer, most recently with a 75bps rate hike last week.  Therefore, no matter what the print is, the Bank of Mexico may be hiking the same amount as the Fed at the November meeting.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD MXN CPI

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Into the FOMC Blackout We Go
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rebound Puts June Opening Range in Focus
Yesterday 06:25 PM
Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Yesterday 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Yesterday 05:29 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Battle Lines Drawn for June
Yesterday 04:17 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 10:00 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:10 AM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      WTI Crude Oil Analysis: The Debt ceiling bill makes it to Biden’s desk
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:02 AM
        Research
        USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 1, 2023 04:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.