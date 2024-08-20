Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after 8 days of gains & with the Fed in focus

US futures

Dow future -0.07% at 40694

S&P futures 0.9% at 5604

Nasdaq futures -0.13% at 19731

In Europe

FTSE -1% at 8278

Dax -0.3% at 18369

Stocks muted after 8 th straight daily gains

FOMC minutes tomorrow & Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole this week

Oil falls on Middle East ceasefire progress

Stocks point to a quiet start

U.S. stocks point to a quiet start after modest gains in the previous session. The mood remains cautious as the market awaits the release of the minutes to the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting and ahead of a scheduled speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday.

The economic calendar is quiet today. Data yesterday showed that the Conferences Board’s leading index for the US dropped 0.6% in July, below expectations. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said it would be appropriate to discuss lowering interest rates in September. He noted that the risks have shifted owing to a likely weakening of the labour market.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said she was more confident that inflation is under control.

Investors will look ahead to the Federal Reserve minutes from the July meeting on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday for further clarity on the outlook for rate cuts.

Speeches from fed officials Michael Barr and Raphael Bostic are scheduled for today.

Corporate news

Palo Alto is set to open 2.5% higher after the company guided for fiscal 2025 revenue and profit ahead of forecasts. This is a sign that demand is rising for its cybersecurity products as the digital landscape evolves.

Lowe’s is set to open almost 1% lower after the home improvements retailer lowered its annual profit and comparable sales forecast.

Tesla is set to open higher after the European Commission cut its proposed tariffs on imports of EV-manufactured cars built in China to 9% from 20% previously anticipated.

Coinbase is set to rise over 2% after the exchange benefited from solid gains in Bitcoin at the start of the week.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq100 has recovered from the 17,236 August low, pushing back above the rising trendline and the 100 SMA as it heads towards 20k, the psychological level, and the June high. Above here, 20.750 and fresh all-time highs come into focus. On the downside, immediate support can be seen at 19500, the 50 SMA ahead of 19000, and the rising trendline support.

FX markets – USD falls, EUR/USD rises

The USD is edging lower again and has remained under pressure in recent sessions as the market is increasingly convinced that the Fed will start cutting interest rates next month. The economic calendar is quiet today. Attention is on the FOMC minutes tomorrow and Fed Chair Powell's speech later in the week.

EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.10 after reaching a 2024 high in the previous session. Eurozone inflation data confirmed that CPI rose 2.6% YoY in July, up from 2.5% in June. German PPI fell 0.8%. Finnish central bank governor Ollie Rehn warned that the ECB might need to cut rates next month due to a weak economic growth outlook. The market's pricing is in a 90% probability of a September rate cut.

GBP/USD is rising towards 1.30 in early trade. Despite a lack of fresh UK data, the market is reining in BoE rate cut expectations for September, which is now seen as just a 20% probability. The market is still fully pricey in a 25 basis point rate cut in November.

Oil falls on China demand concerns.

Oil prices are falling amid easing geopolitical risks and ongoing concerns surrounding the demand picture in China.

Progress towards a ceasefire in the Middle East is helping to unwind the oil risk premium. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to a bridging proposal to tackle the disagreements blocking a ceasefire deal. News that a ceasefire is looking more likely than not, coupled with the thin liquidity, sparked a 1% drop in oil prices.

Meanwhile, concerns over the outlook of demand in China continue to weigh on oil prices.