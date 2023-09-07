Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple leads stocks lower, jobless claims fall

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:40 AM
15 views
united_states_05
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.20% at 34366

S&P futures -0.7% at 4430

Nasdaq futures -1.28% at 15177

In Europe

FTSE +0.24% at 7440

Dax +0.61% at 15715

  • US data continues to bear forecasts
  • Jobless claims fall to 216k
  • Apple falls on fears that China will extend the iPhone ban
  • Oil hovers around a 10-month high 

Data continues to beat forecasts

US stocks are heading for a lower start a amid rising inflation concerns amid upbeat data from EU S and rising oil prices fueled bets that the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates higher.

US ISM services PMI yesterday was stronger than expected, new orders rose as did prices paid raising inflationary pressures. meanwhile oil prices remain around 10 month highs supported by an extension of oil supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia, also fueling inflation concerns.

US jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 216k from 229k, missing forecasts of a rise to 234k. The data points to a jobs market which is showing resilience, despite the aggressive hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The data comes after U S Federal Reserve official Susan Collins said that the central bank could proceed cautiously with another rate hike.

The market does not expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September however the probability of a rate hike in November has increased to 43% up from 39% just a day earlier.

The uptick in hawkish Federal Reserve bets is being reflected in the market as bond yields tick higher, the USD rises and stocks fall, led lower by tech stocks.

Corporate news

Apple will be under the spotlight after falling sharply yesterday amid a reported ban in China on government officials using iPhones. The stock drop 3% yesterday and is set to fall a further 3% amid fears that the ban could be broaden The timing here is particularly poor given the unveiling of the new iPhone next week.

Charge Point falls over 10% as the EV  charger maker posted Q3 revenue forecasts below expectations. It also announced a 10% cut to headcount. The firm has started to struggle since Tesla started making its own charging network.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis

After running into resistance at 15630 the Nasdaq broke below its 100 sma and is testing the confluence of the 20sma and the falling trendline support. This combined with the RSI falling below 50 keeps sellers hopeful of further losses. A break below here opens the door to 14,550 the August low. On the upside, should the trendline support hold buyers could look for a rise towards the 50 sma at 15300 ahead of 15630 the September high.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD is rising on a combination of safe haven flows and hawkish fed bets following yesterday's stronger than expected ISM services data and comments from fed official Susan Collins who suggested that the Fed could proceed cautiously with another hike.

EURUSD is falling amid rising concerns over the health of the eurozone economy. German industrial production fell by more than expected, dropping -0.8% MoM in July and the euro zone Q2 GDP was downwardly revised to 0.1% QoQ from 0.3% initially.

GBPUSD is falling to a fresh three month lab that's investors rain in Bank of England rate hike bets following governor Andrew Bailey's testimony before the treasury Select Committee. Mr Bailey said that UK interest rates were much nearer their peak than before. UK house prices fell 4.6% in August the largest decline since November.

EUR/USD -0.30% at 1.0690

GBP/USD -0.35% at 1.2463

 

Oil hovers around a 10 month high

Oil is edging modestly lower after nine straight days of gains the longest winning run in four years. the price is hovering just below a 10 month peak reached overnight.

Oil prices are being lifted by supply concerns after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they will extend the combined 1.3 million barrel per day oil production cut until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, demand concerns of offsetting further gains amid expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates further, and as China economic growth falters, hurting the demand outlook.

WTI crude trades -0.13% at $86.98

Brent trades -0.13% at $90.28

Looking ahead

15:00 Fed Harker speaks

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq USD Oil

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 7, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
DAX outlook: European markets face risk of further falls
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY analysis: European open – 07/09/2023
Today 05:17 AM
Gold has looked healthier on the charts
Today 02:10 AM
Crude oil looking fatigued after its breakneck run higher
Yesterday 11:53 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks slip on inflation worries ahead of ISM services PMI
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:41 PM
    united_states_01
    Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks mixed as treasury yields rise, China worries resurface
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 5, 2023 01:07 PM
      united_states_01
      Nasdaq100 forecast: Stocks rise after a Goldilocks jobs report
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 1, 2023 01:12 PM
        USA flag
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise despite inflation & spending rising
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 31, 2023 01:02 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.